Kenya/Ghana: Gor's Ghanaian Import Owusu Adapts to Life Away From Home

17 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia midfielder Jackson Owusu says he feels Kenya has become his second home after he failed to travel back to Ghana because of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen governments shutdown airports temporarily stopping international air travel.

Owusu is the only foreign player from the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions camp who is still in the country.

Gor's Ugandan import Juma Balinya and Tanzania's duo of Dickson Ambudo and custodian David Mapigano all left the country for their respective homes before the Kenya government stopped air travel.

The government took the decision in its effort to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

Gor Mahia's Briton coach Steven Polack is still in the country and recently told Nation Sport that he was in touch with his family that is in self quarantine in England.

Owusu, a versatile midfielder, confessed that he misses home and would have loved to be in Ghana during this difficult time. He however said he has been touched by the hospitality of Kenyans and his fellow players at Gor Mahia.

"It is true I miss home but this virus has also hit my home country and caused deaths. Kenya is now my second home. I am fine and grateful for the support from my fellow players and Gor Mahia fraternity," said Owusu.

He however acknowledged that he missed playing football.

The Kenyan Premier League is currently suspended indefinitely.

"Every player loves to be on the pitch playing. However I am keeping fit and following training guidelines given to us by our coach because I am optimistic that the league will resume soon. It is always good to be positive," he added.

The 31-year-old joined K'Ogalo as a free agent during the January transfer window after his contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired following a 10-month loan spell with Al-Tadamon SC in Lebanon.

Owusu, who has been a regular starter for Gor Mahia, worked together with Polack when the Briton was coaching Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in 2018.

Polack also said he was optimistic that all the remaining 10 matches will be played.

He advised KPL to follow the law in case circumstances forced them to declare the league winner before all fixtures were played.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

