Kenya: Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Flown to Nairobi for Treatment

17 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti was on Thursday afternoon flown to Nairobi for further treatment after a week-long admission at Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi.

The Ford Kenya party lawmaker had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital following after he fell ill.

The hospital's medical superintendent Jacob Wanyama said the lawmaker had been transferred to Karen Hospital in Nairobi following a referral request from his doctor.

A source close to the MP told Nation that the MP had been admitted at Bungoma West Hospital since Sunday.

He was driven to Matulo airstrip in Webuye where he was taken by the Amref helicopter to Nairobi.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Ford Kenya chairman is said to have made the intervention to fly him to the city.

The MP is said to have been stable when he was being airlifted to Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.