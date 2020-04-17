Somalia: World Bank to Fund Somalia Health Care to Boost COVID-19 Fight

The World Bank will fund Somalia to buy medical equipment to combat Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire said the global lender had approved the country's request for funding due to emergency need to fund health care in the wake of the virus outbreak.

" The world bank has accepted the governments request to buy them medical equipment which are badly needed to fight corona virus," said the PM.

He added that the government had also reached out to other donors to help the health sector. The government also asked the European countries and USA to make money transfers easier for Somali people.

He said that the government would be up-scaling testing for coronavirus and offer treatment to those infected, adding that additional facilities had been set up.