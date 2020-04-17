Sudan: Omdurman Bank Supports Sinnar Locality's Anti-COVID-19 Efforts

17 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sinnar — The Executive Director of Sinnar Locality Bushra Idris Daffa Alla receive some 25,000 Sudanese pounds from Omdurman National Bank as contribution of the Bank for supporting the Locality's endeavors to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The Locality Executive Director lauded the Omdurman National Bank administration for its standing alongside the locality in its efforts to fight the novel COVID-19 disease.

He urged corporations, companies and banks in the Locality to provide in cash and in kind support for the Locality so as to ward off the fatal virus.

