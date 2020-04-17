Sudan: Sanaa Zainal Abidin Appointed As SSMO Director General

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis issued a decision assigning Sanaa Zainal Abidin the tasks of Director General of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO).
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability