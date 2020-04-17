Sudan: Sanaa Zainal Abidin Appointed As SSMO Director General

17 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis issued a decision assigning Sanaa Zainal Abidin the tasks of Director General of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO).

