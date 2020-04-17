Sudan: Armed Forces Announce Area Around the General Command Military Site

17 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces announced in press release that the area around the General Command is a military site which would not be allowed to go into it and that the Army would take the necessary measures including blocking streets leading to the Army's General Command and its adjacent areas as of Friday 06:00am 16 April 2020 until further notice.

Hereunder SUNA publishes unofficial translation of the text of the press release issued by the Armed Forces.

Press Release

"The Armed Forces remained the defensive shield for the territories of this homeland and protection of gains of the glorious revolution of its people. Some elements adversary to the revolution of the people exploited the exceptional conditions the country is experiencing to propagate for going into area of the General Command of the Armed Forces and the sit-in before it to achieve their agenda.

Accordingly, the Army announces that the area around its General Command is a military site that not allowed to go into it and that the Army would take the necessary measures, including blocking all streets leading to the Army's General Command and its adjacent areas as of 06:00am Friday 16 April 2020 until further notice.

Therefore, the Armed Forces called on public of THE Sudanese people to distance from this closed area for preserving security and stability.

Dignity and progress for Sudan and that the Armed Forces will remain the HOMELAND's honest guard."

Military Media

