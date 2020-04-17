Sudan: Khartoum' Security Committee Holds Meeting On Lockdown

Khartoum — In a meeting held Thursday evening the Security Committee of Khartoum State put the last touches for the complete 24-hour lockdown which will impose in the State as of tomorrow, Saturday, and will last for 3 weeks.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Wali of Khartoum State and Minister of Federal Government Dr Yousif Adam Al Dhai and was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis.

The meeting discussed ensure flow of necessary services and food supplies to all citizens of the State especially at Khartoum suburbs during the period of curfew.

The meeting reaffirmed importance of arrangements have already set for hours citizens allowed to get necessities and needs and the essential roles of committees of service and change as well as the resistance committees in facilitating flow and delivery of services and commodities to citizens.

Minister Manis said during the meeting that imposition of total lockdown in the State is important and necessary in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed the government keenness to combat the pandemic with assistance and cooperation of all sectors of the society such health cadres, police, regular forces, resistance committees and civil society.

The caretaker Wali Dr Yousif Al Dhai affirmed that the work should seriously continue to ease difficulties for citizens over period of the curfew.