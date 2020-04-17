Cameroon: Commutation, Remission of Sentences - Implementation of Presidential Decree Awaited

President Paul Biya on April 15, 2020 signed a decree to commute and remit prison sentences.

Cameroonians are anxiously looking forward to the implementation of decree No. 2020/193 of 15 April to commute and remit sentences the President of the Republic, Paul Biya signed.

The President in the decree stated that the Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals is responsible for the implementation of the decree. The decree specifies that the commutation shall take effect from the date of its signature. Judicial and penitentiary administration officials are certainly at work to implement the decree.

Beneficiaries Of the Decree

Beneficiaries of the presidential measure concerns only persons whose sentences have become final as at April 15, 2020. The highest beneficiaries of the measure are persons who have been initially sentenced to death as their sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment and those who were initially sentenced to life imprisonment would see their sentences commuted to 25 years. The lowest in the ladder are persons who have benefitted from one ear remission of sentences. These are those who have served a term of imprisonment below or equal to three years, as well as those who were initially sentenced to a term of imprisonment of below or equal to three years. Minors within the meaning of criminal law who have been sentenced shall in addition benefit from one third of the applicable remission.

Excluded Prisoners

Unfortunately, not every person in prison will benefit from the presidential measure. President Biya in Article 4 of the decree states the categories of persons not concerned. They include: fugitives at the date of signature of the decree; recidivist offenders; persons imprisoned and sentenced for an offence committed while in detention. Also excluded from the measure are persons sentenced for offences such as : the security of the State ; offences classified as acts of terrorism ; misappropriation of public property ; corruption, indulgence , favour, procuring favouritism, influence and interest in grant ; undue influence and undue demand, counterfeit note ; customs or tax fraud ; fraud in official and other examinations ; fraudulent export of currency ; illegal possession and trafficking of toxic waste ; illegal possession and trafficking of narcotic ; breaches against legislation on arms ; breaches against forestry legislation ; torture and rape, sexual assault and paedophilia.

The population across the social and political chest board have been reacting to the presidential measure, mostly stating it as timely. It falls in line with proposals of some leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and religious authorities who during separate working sessions with Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on April 9, 2020 requested that government should decongest prisons as one of the effective ways of fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The working sessions organised on the instructions of the Head of State were intended to make the political class and civil society actively involved in the implementation of the National Response Plan to fight coronavirus in Cameroon.