Cameroon: En Raccourci - Health Cooperation At Centre Stage

President Paul Biya and the Ambassador of France to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou on April 16, 2020 discussed ways for furthering bilateral relations.

Cameroon's Head of State, President Paul Biya after a Unity Palace audience with the Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou on April 16, 2020 tweeted that the topic of their discussion was the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon, France and in the world at large. Focus of the Unity Palace discussions was the global health challenge, Coronavirus and offered yet another opportunity for the two leaders to explore ways of deepening and diversifying cooperation ties between their countries. The French Ambassador and President Biya talked about cooperation in the repatriation of their compatriots within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ambassador enumerated different ways France is helping Cameroon tackle the pandemic. France has not only been an exemplary friend and partner to Cameroon but has more importantly stood by Cameroon in challenging moments. It was for this reason that Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute while commissioning the National Coordinator and Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW) on April 15, 2020, expressly thanked France for its definite contribution to the execution of the plan. This concerns the socio-political crises ravaged two English-speaking regions. Cameroon-French cooperation ties span through domains such as security, culture, education, health, research, economic and sustainable development and environmental protection. Most of the cooperation areas are made binding by bilateral agreements. In December 2019, two cooperation agreements were signed within the framework of reinforcing the rich diversified bilateral ties. The first agreement which amounted to 100 million Euros (FCFA 65 billion) seeks to enable Cameroon continue with the implementation of the economic and financial programme the country signed in June 2017 with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the stabilization of the CEMAC zone. The second agreement in line with the third phase of the French Debt-Reduction Development Contract (C2D) which amounted to FCFA 655 million pursues the rehabilitation and modernisation of Cameroon's National Museum in Yaounde. In the security domain, France has been instrumental in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist sect in the Far North Region. French assistance is also noticeable to Cameroon's defence and security training institutions such as the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES), the International War College in Simbok-Yaounde and the Garoua Regional Airforce School.