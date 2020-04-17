Gambia National Fundraiser for COVID-19 Strengthens Support to Underprivileged

Gambia National Fundraiser for Covid-19, a humanitarian project aimed at providing food to Gambians who are not able to get food due to the emergency lockdown measures, has continued to strengthen support to underprivileged Gambians.

The organisation is formed by a group of leading Gambian fundraisers who teamed up to raise funds from home and abroad for the underprivileged in The Gambia.

The team vows that they will continue to serve the nation, while thanking the TRRC lead counsel, Essa Faal for his commitment to supporting the initiative.

Mr. Faal donated D75, 000 and logistics support to the National Fundraising team and joined the team on the ground at the crucial time to help the needy.

The organisation says fund raised will be used to purchase basic food and hygiene items and distribute them to the needy.

Amie Ding Ding Jarjue, alias Mother Theresa of The Gambia, who is one of the initiators of the campaign, said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, saying people imitate one another for what they do.

"However, when an initiative is hijacked by someone else and the fundamental premise is distorted by that person for their own political ends, then this needs to be highlighted. It is a little disappointing that an attempt is being made to dilute an apolitical initiative implemented by ordinary citizens. Particularly, those parties were given a direct invitation to join and support the initiative at an early stage for the benefit of the nation and needy families and individuals."

She highlighted that amid coronavirus, the country is in a time to unite and not division.