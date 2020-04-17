Gambia: 2 Gambians Die of COVID-19 in U.S.

17 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Two adult female Gambians who were living in the United States are reported dead of covid-19 on Tuesday.

The two Gambians stayed in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus in the United States of America.

The deadly novel coronavirus pandemic has affected more than two million people globally including The Gambia.

Saikou Ceesay, the communication officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad confirmed the development to The Point, saying "the two Gambians succumbed to death on Tuesday as a result of covid-19."

He added: "Gambian communities currently living in the U.S. especially in New York and other states are badly affected by the pandemic for the fact that most of them are out of job currently as a result of the lockdown in U.S.A."

According to him, some Gambians who live in North Carolina in U.S. and showed some signs of covid-19 have however fully recovered. Quizzed by our reporter as how many Gambians were affected by the novel coronavirus, Mr. Ceesay said they haven't got such statistics due to the nature of the virus.

The Gambia Embassy in the U.S., he explained, is in contact with all the honourary consuls within the U.S. with a view to knowing the situation of Gambians.

