Malawi: Atupele Donates Life Saving Coronavirus Materials to Malawi Citizens

17 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Energy Atupele Muluzi on Friday made life saving coronavirus preventive measure materials ahead of the government sanctioned close down on Saturday midnight.

Atupele made the donation ahead of lockdown some of the items donated by Atupele some of the items donated by Atupele

Muluzi delivered the first consignment of protective masks, maize flour, cooking oil, sugar and soap to be donated to communities.

Earlier, he donated 200 bicycles to communities in different parts of the country to assist in the distribution of various items being prepared for distribution such as food and medical supplies.

This comes at time when some Malawians took up in various social media platforms to accuse him of failing to make coronavirus related items when he donated the same to the Republic of China.

This week, Muluzi wrote on his Facebook wall that some people advised him to block some critics but said he would not so, saying he enjoys criticism.

Meanwhile, the minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha is Friday afternoon expected to address the media to announce safetynet measures for the poor during the 21 day lockdown.

This was after accusations that the government had rushed to implement the lockdown without thinking of cushioning the majority poor financially.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.