Malawi: Atupele Donates Life Saving Coronavirus Materials to Malawi Citizens

Minister of Energy Atupele Muluzi on Friday made life saving coronavirus preventive measure materials ahead of the government sanctioned close down on Saturday midnight.

Muluzi delivered the first consignment of protective masks, maize flour, cooking oil, sugar and soap to be donated to communities.

Earlier, he donated 200 bicycles to communities in different parts of the country to assist in the distribution of various items being prepared for distribution such as food and medical supplies.

This comes at time when some Malawians took up in various social media platforms to accuse him of failing to make coronavirus related items when he donated the same to the Republic of China.

This week, Muluzi wrote on his Facebook wall that some people advised him to block some critics but said he would not so, saying he enjoys criticism.

Meanwhile, the minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha is Friday afternoon expected to address the media to announce safetynet measures for the poor during the 21 day lockdown.

This was after accusations that the government had rushed to implement the lockdown without thinking of cushioning the majority poor financially.

