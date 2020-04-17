Malawi: Super League of Malawi Casting Net Wide - Engage Premier Bet and World Star

17 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says it wishes to maximise profits for the league and clubs through betting but with proper procedures.

Somba Banda: To engage Premier Bet and World Star

In addition to issues like broadcasting rights, SULOM says betting can be another avenue from where revenue for the clubs in the league could be generated.

SULOM president, Tiya Somba Banda, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that they will engage Premier Bet and World Star Betting to establish clear procedures that will benefit both the companies and the league itself.

"We were caught by surprise to see our games in their programmes but we had not finished discussing the issue. As SULOM we will be happy with the initiative but with proper procedures.

"The initiative will allow Malawians to follow our league not only by going to the stadia but also by betting and following the league at home. It is our wish that our league should reach developed standards just like some league in countries surrounding us," explained Somba Banda.

Banda added that the Marketing Department at SULOM together with club representatives will invite the betting companies to lay down proper procedures and reach a formal agreement when the lockdown is lifted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.