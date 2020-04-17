Malawi: Get Us Out of Here - Us Evacuates It's Citizens in Malawi On April 24

17 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The US government says it will be evacuating its citizens from Malawi on April 24 due to the raging coronavirus disease.

US to evacuate citizens out of Malawi on April 24

The Department of State says it is preparing an evacuation flight for private US citizens on a reimbursable basis, leaving Lilongwe Kamuzu International Airport on or around April 24, 2020.

"The flight will be traveling from Lilongwe to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in the Washington, DC metro area via Addis Abba and Dublin," says the department.

The department says the estimated cost for the flight is $2,000-3,000 per seat.

"US citizens who are interested and prepared to travel should immediately contact the US Embassy Consular section," says the department.

The department says the citizens should not call the US embassy for confirmation, saying they would be contacted with additional information.

"US Embassy Malawi urges all persons who are considering repatriation to do so at this time.

Each traveler needs to ensure that they supply a valid email address and telephone number at which they can be contacted. Once contacted, please respond immediately," says the department.

President Peter Mutharika has ordered a coronavirus lockdown from Saturday midnight.

There are 16 cases of coronavirus in Malawi with two deaths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.