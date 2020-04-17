Mozambique: Number of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 31

Maputo — The number of known cases in Mozambique of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, now stands at 31, according to the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Thursday, she said that, since 22 March, 855 suspected cases of coronavirus had been tested, 62 of them in the previous 24 hours. 60 of these tested negative, but two were found to be infected by the coronavirus.

Marlene said that one of them is a South African man in his 30s and the second is an Italian woman, aged over 60. Although both are currently in Maputo, they are linked to the cluster of cases of coronavirus found at the camp of the French oil and gas company, Total, at Afungi in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The deputy director of the National Health Institute (INS), Eduardo Samo Gudo, said that both the South African and the Italian were found by tracing contacts of the initial group of cases from Afungi.

Neither of them display any symptoms. They are currently in isolation in apartments in Maputo.

Samo Gudo said they had flown from Cabo Delgado to Maputo on different days, one on 2 April and one on 4 April. Currently the health authorities are identifying the contacts they had with other passengers on board the flights.

"In accordance with the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO), we are identifying the people who were sitting in front of and alongside them during the journey", said Samo Gudo.

Mozambique's Covid-19 figures are now 31 positive cases (two of whom have made a complete recovery, while 29 are still regarded as active cases), and no deaths.

465,063 people have entered the country and have been screened. Currently, 1,852 of these travellers are still in quarantine.