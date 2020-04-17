Mozambique: Nyusi and Momade Agree to Continue Demobilisation

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and the leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, met in Maputo on Thursday and expressed their willingness to resume the demobilisation and disarming of the Renamo militia (referred to as the Renamo "residual forces") and the reintegration into society of its members.

According to a press release from Nyusi's office, the two men agreed that the demobilisation should resume, following the road map already agreed, but "taking into account all the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, widely publicised by the government and by the health institutions".

They also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, the measures taken to combat it, and their effectiveness.

The two men also spoke of the poles of instability in the country - namely, the terrorist insurgency in several districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the armed attacks in central Mozambique. The latter are the work of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", a breakaway from Renamo which regards Momade as "a traitor", and does not recognise the peace agreement he signed with Nyusi in August last year.

According to the release the Thursday meeting took place in an atmosphere of "harmony and cordiality". The two men strengthened "their mutual trust", and promised to continue their dialogue on matters of national interest.

But it did not mention any date for the resumption of the disarming and demobilisation of the Renamo forces, or how many other Renamo members will be recruited into the defence and security forces.

Under the peace agreement, all Renamo military bases should have been dismantled by 21 August. As far as is publicly known, not a single Renamo base has been dismantled to date.