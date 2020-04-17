Mozambique: Assembly Passes Plan and Budget for 2020

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday approved the government's Economic and Social Plan for 2020 and the accompanying state budget.

The ruling Frelimo Party used its overwhelming parliamentary majority to ensure the passage of the plan and budget, while every deputy from the two opposition parties, Renamo and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) voted against.

The budget envisages public expenditure over the year of 345.4 billion meticais (about 5.15 billon US dollars, at current exchange rates). The target for state revenue is only 235.6 billion, leaving a gaping hole of over 109 billion meticais. This is equivalent to 10.8 per cent of Mozambique's Gross Domestic Product, an increase of 1.4 percentage points over the deficit on the previous year's budget.

To cover the deficit the government plans to resort to foreign loans and grants, to domestic indebtedness (through the issuing of high interest bearing treasury bonds), and to whatever is left of the windfall capital gains tax paid by companies involved in hydrocarbon operations.

Deputies from all parties recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has thrust an enormous economic crisis upon the world, from which no country is immune. The government has cut back its forecasts for economic growth this year from four per cent to 2.2 per cent. It expects inflation to rise from the 2019 figure of 2.8 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

It predicts a fall in Mozambican exports, by value, of 6.5 per cent, due to reduced demand on the world market and to the fall in commodity prices.

The bleak macro-economic prospects are not helped by the islamist insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the armed attacks in the centre of the country by the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta".

This led to some Frelimo deputies blaming Renamo for the situation - even though it is beyond dispute that the Military Junta is not controlled by the Renamo mainstream. Frelimo deputy Deolinda Chichoma told Renamo to "stop politicking and work seriously" to disarm the armed gangs in Sofala and Manica provinces.

She claimed that some Renamo deputies support the Military Junta and encourage its armed men to remain in the bush, while the deputies enjoy a life of luxury in the cities.

"The dissidents are not from Renamo", retorted Renamo deputy Alberto Ferreira. He said the Military Junta was responsible for its own actions, which could not be imputed to Renamo.

Chichoma was clearly unaware that, as she was speaking, President Filipe Nyusi was meeting with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, and that both men expressed mutual trust, and a commitment to resume the demobilisation of Renamo's "residual forces".

As for the plan and budget, Renamo and the MDM dismissed them as wildly unrealistic, and not in line with the difficult economic situation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MDM deputy Fernando Bismarque noted that the government proposes to create 230,000 jobs for young people this year, "but it does not present any economic measure to stimulate small and medium companies to maintain existing jobs, in a context where various companies are closing down because of the impact of Covid-19".

Bismarque accused the government of treating the Cabo Delgado insurgency as something marginal, and of failing to envisage any "deep reforms in order to build up the capacity of the defence and security forces".

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario declared that approval of the plan and budget was essential to allow the government to implement priority activities, including the fight against the pandemic.

He said he was well aware that measures taken by other countries to limit the spread of Covid-19 were affecting the Mozambican economy, and particularly the country's micro, small and medium enterprises. In that context, "we are implementing actions that seek to stimulate production and provide financial relief to the business sector through monetary and fiscal incentives".

At the same time as responding to the pandemic, said Rosario, the government "will continue to prioritise the defence of territorial integrity, and public order and tranquillity throughout the country, through strengthening the operational capacity of the defence and security forces".

In Cabo Delgado "we are boosting humanitarian support for the victims of the criminals, including food aid and relief goods".

Rosario insisted on the search for peace as "a necessary condition for implementing successfully the Economic and Social Plan for this year". He urged all political parties, religious leaders and civil society to promote the culture of dialogue, tolerance and the spirit of reconciliation.

With the plan and budget passed, the Assembly adjourned, and set no date for the resumption of the sitting. The reason given was the pandemic - for although the assembly had moved its sitting from the parliament building to the city's main conference centre in order to allow for better social distancing, there are still concerns that such a large gathering (250 deputies plus dozens of support staff, guests and journalists) could provide fertile ground for the spread of the coronavirus.

"We must all be activists", the spokesperson for the Frelimo parliamentary group, Jacinto Capito, told reporters. "The measure comes at a moment when we need to carry forward what the government has decided so that prevention can have the due results under the current state of emergency".

Renamo agreed. Its parliamentary spokesperson, Arnaldo Chalaua, described suspending the sitting as "the correct measure", since if the plenary were to continue, that would increase the vulnerability of deputies to Covid-19.