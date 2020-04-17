Mozambique: Contact Group Welcomes Nyusi-Momade Meeting

17 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The International Contact Group set up to facilitate dialogue between the Mozambican government and the main opposition party Renamo said on Friday that it is "encouraged" by the meeting the previous day between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade.

A brief statement, signed by Mirko Manzoni, the President of the Contact Group and the personal envoy of the United Nations Secretary General to Mozambique, declared "even in these challenging times it is important that we remember the issues that bind us together".

The meeting between Nyusi and Momade, he said, "is evidence of the continued importance that the leaders place on communication and dialogue".

Manzoni pledged that "as the world faces the Covid-19 pandemic, we stand prepared to work with Mozambique to overcome this threat. While we are supportive of the goal of resuming DDR (the acronym for the demobilisation, disarming and reintegration into society of the Renamo militia), we understand that at this time public health concerns must come first".

Manzoni added that the Contact Group "will be on hand to work with the parties to define new ways forward in these circumstances".

He believed that "DDR remains a priority to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for all Mozambicans"

