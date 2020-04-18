Tanzania: President Declares 3 Days of National Prayer to Help Defeat Coronavirus

18 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Tanzania began observing three-days of national prayers Friday as COVID-19 infections increased.

President John Magufuli made the declaration for nationwide prayer Thursday, urging Tanzanians to pray for God's protection and healing as six more people tested positive for the virus, raising the number of infections to 94.

So far, four people have died from the coronavirus in Tanzania, where social gatherings have been suspended and schools closed, but places of worship remain open and people still move about without restrictions.

The appeal for prayers comes as Tanzania canceled this year's April 26 national holiday commemorating the 1964 merger of Tanganyika and Zanzibar to become Tanzania because of the virus outbreak.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Magufuli is redirecting the $217,000 set aside for the holiday celebrations to go toward fighting the coronavirus in the country.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.