Liberia: Rebuttal to the National Civil Society Council of Liberia Concerns On the "Exclusion of the Civil Society in the Fight On COVID-19"

Dear Mrs. Pope — Kai:
Please be informed that I have read your open letter addressed to me, which was published by FrontpageAfrica Newspaper on April 17th, 2020, and transmitted same to the relevant government entities - the Ministries of Finance & Development Planning, Gender, Children & Social Protection and Health along with the COVID 19 Incident Management Systems and the Joint Security Command.
My review of your correspondence has led to the conclusion that these state entities are statutorily and operationally best placed to address the concerns raised therein.
I urge that you kindly elevate your open letter to a more formal engagement with said entities to achieve the desired objective of working collectively in the national interest.
Thanks for your understanding.
Sincerely,
Eugene Lenn Nagbe
MINISTER
cc.
Minister of Finance & Development Planning
Minister of Gender, Children & Social Proection
Minister of Health
Minister of Justice