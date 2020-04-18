Liberia: Rebuttal to the National Civil Society Council of Liberia Concerns On the "Exclusion of the Civil Society in the Fight On COVID-19"

The Supreme Court in Liberia has halted the second runoff elections that were to be held on the 7th of November following a petition to look into the first round of elections.

Dear Mrs. Pope — Kai:

Please be informed that I have read your open letter addressed to me, which was published by FrontpageAfrica Newspaper on April 17th, 2020, and transmitted same to the relevant government entities - the Ministries of Finance & Development Planning, Gender, Children & Social Protection and Health along with the COVID 19 Incident Management Systems and the Joint Security Command.

My review of your correspondence has led to the conclusion that these state entities are statutorily and operationally best placed to address the concerns raised therein.

I urge that you kindly elevate your open letter to a more formal engagement with said entities to achieve the desired objective of working collectively in the national interest.

Thanks for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Eugene Lenn Nagbe

MINISTER

cc.

Minister of Finance & Development Planning

Minister of Gender, Children & Social Proection

Minister of Health

Minister of Justice