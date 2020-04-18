Ghana: Two Nigeriens Back to Police Isolation Centre

The two Nigeriens, who tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and were transferred from a police holding facility of the Accra Regional Police Command to the National Treatment Centre, have been returned to the police command in Accra.

The two (names withheld) were reported to be acting violently and threatening health personnel at police isolation centres.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on April 5, 2020, between 6pm and 7pm, the police during snapcheck duties intercepted a taxi carrying the two Nigeriens, at the COCOBOD, Kingsway in Accra.

DSP Tenge said during interrogation they told the police they were Nigeriens, however, they gave conflicting responses on why they were in the country.

She said it was later revealed that they came to Ghana through unapproved routes and may not have observed the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for travellers into the country.

DSP Tenge said they were held by the police and the medical authorities were contacted, adding that they were sent to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and tests conducted on them later proved positive.

She said they were kept in an isolation centre, but they did not compromise with the health personnel and other inmates.