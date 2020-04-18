Ghana: Police Retrieve 5 Bodies in Kumasi

18 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Police retrieve 5 bodies in Kumasi The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed five bodies have been found on the street in parts of the Kumasi metropolis.

However, the Command said "the deaths were not mysterious as it had been alleged".

There were reports on social media that five people have died mysteriously and their bodies scattered on the streets.

According to the report, staff of the morgue at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had demanded a COVID-19 test on the bodies before they attended to them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahyiano, Head of the Command's Public Affairs Unit, however, said the cases were those of inquest.

He said two of the cases had to do with a known lunatic and a drug addict.

With the other three involving some old men who collapsed and died while walking, and they were yet to be identified.

ASP Ahianyo indicated that one of the men, aged about 60, was said to be coughing seriously when he collapsed and died at the Sokoban Wood Village area.

"We informed the authorities about this special case for them to know how to treat it," he emphasised.

