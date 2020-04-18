Rwanda: Kwibuka26 - Rape Victims Still Shoulder Burden of Truth

Many victims who were raped and conceived children during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi continue to be haunted by the truth.

How do you tell your child that they are the product of a horrific ordeal? It is impossible.

Up to 20,000 children were born out of rape. Perpetrators used rape of Tutsi women and girls as a weapon of war.

Most of these victims have kept this secret to themselves, on top of their pre-existing trauma. They are yet to heal, which exacerbates their already fragile mental health.

Although over the years a few survivors have told their children the truth, many say they don't see the reason why they should shatter their children's world.

Kanyange Francine (not her real name) is yet to tell her eldest son, who turns 25 years old this year, that he was born out of rape. She is conflicted because the truth torments her, but she also thinks it would destroy her son's life.

She narrated her story to The EastAfrican.

Francine got married right after the genocide ended and so when she gave birth soon after, it seemed like her husband was her child's father, but only her and her husband knew the truth.

She later gave birth to two other children with her husband and she says they all love each other. Her husband died 10 years ago.

"At this point I think I'd rather go to the grave with the secret than crush my son. These three children are all I have, they love each other and I want it to continue like that," she says, her voice full of sadness.

Francine is one of thousands of victims of "Kubohoza" a term used to mean women who were taken as sex slaves by Interahamwe militia during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Her story gets even more complicated as she was also infected with HIV, something she only found out later.

The genocide started when she was 30 years old, while working as a teacher in a primary school in Maraba, present day Huye District.

She was at home for school holidays when the violence started. She heard neighbours discussing how Hutus were going around killing Tutsis. At first she didn't give it much credence. But shortly after that, it became apparent that indeed Tutsis were being hunted and killed. Her family members ran away in different directions.

While on the run, she witnessed Interahamwe militia hacking people with machetes in a church compound near her home.

She sought shelter at a neighbour's home, an old man who was a Hutu. He hid her under the bed, but less than a few hours later word spread that he was hiding a Tutsi.

The first group of Interahamwe militia who came to the old man's compound got her out of her hiding place, but as luck would have it, the leader of that group knew her. She had tutored his young child well enough to join Primary One without going through, so he spared her.

However, a day later another group showed up at the old man's house.

"They looked like they were possessed. Many had smoked marijuana, their eyes were bloodshot red shot and they were holding bloodied machetes and clubs. They looked like monsters," she said.

They dragged her out of the house and one hit her with a beer bottle. They then put her next to an open, deep pit. She was terrified as she waited to be thrown down.

Just as they were about to push her into the pit, a soldier of the Habyarimana army in full combat gear showed up with a gun and stopped them from throwing her in the pit.

"He knew me and told them that I belonged to him. They left her reluctantly and stormed off."

The soldier took her to his house and raped her that night.

The next day while the soldier was away selling looted fridges the old man later came with the bourgmestre (the town mayor) and rescued her.

She lived at the mayor's house for several weeks and even though he would go out and kill other Tutsi he continued to protect her out of respect for the old man.

Commemorating the digital way

Every April 7, Rwanda starts a week dedicated to commemorating the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, however commemoration activities continue for 100 days.

Ordinarily, during this week everything grinds to a halt. People work for half a day and the remaining part is dedicated to different commemoration activities, such as taking part in communal remembrance conversations, visiting genocide survivors and listening to their testimonies.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19, the 26th Genocide Against the Tutsi commemoration week was observed virtually as people were asked to remain indoors and follow commemoration activities on TV, radio and on social media platforms with the hashtag #Kwibuka26.

This year, many young genocide survivors shared their testimonies including family pictures and videos.

Virtual communities were also created and featured conversations on the genocide. In a moving testimony, genocide survivor Ngango Elican narrated in a twitter post on April 10, how two years ago, during the 24th commemoration, his mother agreed to share her testimony in public for the first time in front of her children whom she asked to stand by her side.

"When she was ready to tell the story, she called me. It was in the last days of March 2018. She wanted me and my two older brothers to attend the commemoration event back home in Musenyi, Bugesera district on April 12," Mr Ngango tweeted.

Ngango's mother narrated how she is proud of her surviving children.

"I wanted you to stand by my side because you remind me that there is life after death. I'm so proud of the gentleman you have become," she said.

Right after genocide, their mother lost her husband and four of their siblings.

Most people didn't think the rest of the family would survive. "Today I am glad that our parents' wounds and those of other survivors' are starting to heal so that they are able to share their testimonies. We can see a bright future."

But even as social media has helped the public mark this important part of their lives, it has also proved to be a double-edged sword, since it is now being exploited by genocide deniers and revisionists undermining ongoing efforts to reconcile and heal the country from its dark past.