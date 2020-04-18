Nigerians React to Abba Kyari's Death

Many Nigerians including top politicians, have reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Kyari died while receiving treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Lagos.

According to a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, funeral arrangements for the deceased will "be announced soon."

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that on March 23, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 29, Mr Kyari issued a statement on his decision to move to Lagos for "further test and observation."

The statement was the first official confirmation of his COVID-19 status since he was confirmed positive six days earlier. He promised to return to work soon.

About 21 days after confirming his status, Mr Kyari was declared dead.

Reactions:

Before now, PREMIUM TIMES reported how many Nigerians mocked the politically exposed persons who tested positive for coronavirus. The Nigerians based their stance on the poor governance the country has witnessed from successive governments.

On Saturday, while many Nigerians mourned Mr Kyari's death, others did not.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, who reacted immediately after the announcement said while he was misunderstood by many, Mr Kyari was a good man.

"Abba Kyari certainly was one of the most misunderstood people in the history of Nigeria. Those who had the opportunity to know him personally will tell you how extremely a good person he was. A man of honor, will be remembered as someone who sacrificed his life for this country".

Abba Kyari certainly was one of the most misunderstood people in the history of Nigeria. Those who had the opportunity to know him personally will tell you how extremely a good person he was. A man of honor, will be remembered as someone who sacrificed his life for this country. pic.twitter.com/eaOyJuo4RN

-- Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 18, 2020

Also reacting, the Senate President and top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmad Lawan, prayed for God's forgiveness for Mr Kyari.

"Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un! Death is inevitable, it only comes at our individually appointed time. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of late Mallam Abba Kyari and grant him speedy passage to Aljannatu Firdausi."

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un! Death is inevitable, it only comes at our individually appointed time. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of late Mallam Abba Kyari and grant him speedy passage to Aljannatu Firdausi.

-- Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) April 18, 2020

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in his reaction disclosed that Mr Kyari was his best friend.

"In deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Abba Kyari, a best friend and brother. Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. A true gem and great Nigerian patriot. Irreplaceable. RIP. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @NGRPresident @OfficialAPCNg"

In deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Abba Kyari, a best friend and brother. Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. A true gem and great Nigerian patriot. Irreplaceable. RIP. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @NGRPresident @OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/BXfNRq08ED

-- Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) April 18, 2020

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) also disclosed that the deceased was a good man.

"May Allah forgive Mallam Abba Kyari and have mercy upon him. Was a truly good man, profoundly faithful and loyal to our country."

May Allah forgive Mallam Abba Kyari and have mercy upon him. Was a truly good man, profoundly faithful and loyal to our country.

- Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) April 18, 2020

The Kofi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, commended Mr Kyari's loyalty to President Buhari.

"Mallam Kyari lived a good life of honesty, commitment to nation building and service to God and humanity," he wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

"He undoubtedly had been a pillar of support to you (Mr Buhari) in your enviable and exemplary journey since your assumption of office in 2015 as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His wise counsel to you in the course of your selfless service to the people of Nigeria will not be forgotten easily.

"While I pray the Almighty Allah to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant late Kyari eternal rest, please accept once again my heartfelt condolences", MR Bello said.

In his reaction, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, said he lost a friend of 40 years.

"I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace."

I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GJ5gJOKOff

-- Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 18, 2020

Also, the executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Radio, said:

"When my mum died earlier this year, the second person to come to the house same day to condole me (after @Olusegunverdict) was Mallam Abba Kyari. Deeply human. Deeply cerebral. Deeply loyal to his principal and his country, not the caricature widely sold. May God grant him rest.

When my mum died earlier this year, the second person to come to the house same day to condole me (after @Olusegunverdict) was Mallam Abba Kyari. Deeply human. Deeply cerebral. Deeply loyal to his principal and his country, not the caricature widely sold. May God grant him rest. pic.twitter.com/k2xfAV1cE9

-- Waziri Adio (@Waziriadio) April 18, 2020

"There was clearly a well-oiled machine to always tar him. I and others urged him to always clear the air, if only for posterity. He always resisted, stubbornly insisting that better to bothered about the verdict of conscience and of God. May God have mercy on him. Ameen." .

There was clearly a well-oiled machine to always tar him. I and others urged him to always clear the air, if only for posterity. He always resisted, stubbornly insisting that better to bothered about the verdict of conscience and of God. May God have mercy on him. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/OPPQDaGs5Q

-- Waziri Adio (@Waziriadio) April 18, 2020

Adeyanju Deji, a right activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians said Mr Kyari's death is a lesson to Mr Buhari.

"So sad to see Nigerians celebrating Abba Kyari's death? He died at 80. I pray many of us live that long. This is a lesson to Buhari. May nothing bad happen to him because Nigerians will celebrate like we won the World Cup. The reason is because he has failed so woefully."

So sad to see Nigerians celebrating Abba Kyari's death? He died at 80. I pray many of us live that long. This is a lesson to Buhari. May nothing bad happen to him because Nigerians will celebrate like we won the World Cup. The reason is because he has failed so woefully.

- Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) April 18, 2020

Other Nigerians on Twitter have also reacted to Mr Kyari's death. See some of the reactions below.

Bulama Bukarti: Abba Kyari is gone! May Allah admit him to paradise. It's a big lesson for all of us: For politicians, power is transient and can't save you. For those who allegedly used him, he's gone. For those who insult him everyday, he's left the world to you.

Aduni Achebe: Abba Kyari is dead. Alexa play me "I don't care" by Ed Sheeran.I remember sometime in Feb when the FMoH was finding it difficult procuring supplies in preparation for this COVID-19 crisis bcos of a power play 2 yrs ago btw kyari & Isaac Adewole, the then minister of health.https://twitter.com/_Adadioramma/status/1251391395585236992?s=19

Abba kyari stripped the FMoH of its powers to procure anything & transferred the authority to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This meant that for 2yrs, the FMoH had to write to the ministry of agric to get approval to purchase life saving essentials

Abba kyari stripped the FMoH of its powers to procure anything & transferred the authority to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This meant that for 2yrs, the FMoH had to write to the ministry of agric to get approval to purchase life saving essentials...

- Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) April 18, 2020

You unscrupulous elements want to make matyrs of people who were running the country like a family business... lmao

I'm indifferent about his death but I won't sit here and allow u pple whitewash this fellow.

@Mizz_Ish: Death nice job on Abba kyari, now remaining this bastard buhari.

Death nice job on Abba kyari, now remaining this bastard buhari. pic.twitter.com/ZkJxmjAHk3

-- dior (@Mizz_ish) April 18, 2020

Don't tell me to take this down. If this disease was ravaging africa alone, they will abandon to us to the poor health care they caused and flee abroad. He's dead and covid will come for each and every one of them that has ruined this country.

@UghunaEjikem: OFFICIALLY may Abba Kyari RIP. UNOFFICIALLY I don't care as this crisis in Nigeria was worsened by the social irresponsibility of people like him and total neglect of our health sector by the government; a government he was part of. The chickens are slowly coming home to roost.

OFFICIALLY may Abba Kyari RIP.

UNOFFICIALLY I don't care as this crisis in Nigeria was worsened by the social irresponsibility of people like him and total neglect of our health sector by the government; a government he was part of.

The chickens are slowly coming home to roost.

- UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 18, 2020

@Uncle_Ajala: Many Nigerians celebrated the death of Abacha. Nigerians mourned the death of Musa Yar'Adua. Let Nigerians react to the death of Abba Kyari the way they feel like. No need to guilt trip anybody, what he did for Nigerians when he was alive will speak for him. May his soul RIP

Many Nigerians celebrated the death of Abacha.

Nigerians mourned the death of Musa Yar'Adua.

Let Nigerians react to the death of Abba Kyari they way they feel like.

No need to guilt trip anybody, what he did for Nigerians when he was alive will speak for him.

May his soul RIP

- JAGABAN (@UNCLE_AJALA) April 18, 2020

Tope Akinyode: The death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff should force the Nigerian ruling elites and the Presidency into a purposeful resolve over healthcare. Nigerians deserve more!

The death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff should force the Nigerian ruling elites and the Presidency into a purposeful resolve over healthcare. Nigerians deserve more!

- Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) April 18, 2020

Fisayo Soyombo: I sincerely hope that Nigerians do not gloat over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari. May his soul rest in peace.Death is the end that all of us must suffer. One death won't transform our health sector overnight. We still have our work cut out for us.

I sincerely hope that Nigerians do not gloat over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari. May his soul rest in peace.

Death is the end that all of us must suffer.

One death won't transform our health sector overnight.

We still have our work cut out for us.

- 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 18, 2020