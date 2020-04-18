Africa: 16 Counties Still At Risk of Locust Invasion, Warn Experts

18 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

About 16 counties are still at high risk of desert locust invasion due to favourable conditions.

According to Igad Climate Predictions and Applications Centre (ICPAC), young adult swarms from southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya pose invasion risk in the region.

South Sudan, eastern Ethiopia, northern Somalia, northwestern Kenya and Northeastern Uganda are listed as 'highly suitable for locust development'.

In Kenya, Marsabit, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Laikipia, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot are ranked at 'very high risk' while Tana River, Embu, Machakos, Meru, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Nakuru and Bungoma are at 'high risk' of invasion.

"Breeding areas increased in February and March due to suitable conditions and sandy soils in northern Kenya, Ethiopia Oromiya and SNNPR , Somalia's Somaliland, Buri Peninsula in Eritrea, and Agig and Alibai in Sudan," ICPAC's report states.

According to a report by ICPAC's officials Jasper Mwesigwa and Kenneth Mwangi, "Continued reproduction was sustained by availability of moist sandy soil and conducive surface temperatures."

The report warns of possible widespread destruction of crops and pasture by locusts in the coming months 'leading to a deterioration of food security outcomes' in the eastern Africa region.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has also warned of a dramatic increase in desert locust numbers in Kenya and eastern Africa due to the widespread rainfall in March.

The FAO warned that the new swarms expected to hatch in May could be up to 20 times larger than the previous swarm.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

