Kenya: The Travelling Storyteller

interview

Over the past 14 years Grace Wangari has carved a career as professional storyteller with a special interest in children's narratives.

Collaborations with the Zamaleo Storytellers of Kenya since 2006 helped her hone her dramatic arts skills.

For several years she was part of the Sigana Storytelling Festival. Between 2012 to 2015 she participated in the children's programme of the Storymoja Festival--Kenya's largest literary festival.

Her craft has taken her to festivals in Sweden, Iran, and India. She enjoys working with school children, presenting her own original pieces or collaborating with other writers to bring their stories to life.

Wangari is certified in group acting, devising drama and performance through the LAMDA programme, a London-based global conservatoire of dramatic arts.

I have learnt on the job through mentorship and self-discovery. I actually have no formal training in storytelling.

I started out as a stage actress and took part in a lot of travelling theatre in Kenya for several years. I have also been a screen actress. As I was pursuing my stage work, I met a team that was doing performance storytelling and that is where my interest grew.

What got you interested in becoming a professional storyteller?

Having a background in theatre I immediately realized there was a big difference between plays and storytelling.

Storytelling performance is quite interactive, and the audience is an integral part of the performance instead of being passive "witnesses" to the unfolding story. I found this quite refreshing as it meant that every show is unique.

How has storytelling developed your acting skills?

As a storyteller as I have to be quick on my feet and I enjoy this. I like that storytelling cuts across all age groups from children, adults and the youth.

It has also allowed me to travel both locally an overseas. I have loved reading storybooks from a young age and I believe that this prepared me for this career.

Why do you focus on children's stories?

Even though I also perform for adults, I feel a special connection with children. They are honest and they don't sugar coat their feelings and thoughts. When you nurture the love of reading in them, they are more likely to love and appreciate the skill even when they grow up.

Are your stories original creations or retellings of other stories?

I mainly work with folktales from around the world. These timeless stories are packed with wisdom and wit that is still relevant to current situations and audiences. I adapt and personalise the stories to the specific needs of each show and spice them up with song, dance and other interactive methods.

Why is oral storytelling important in a modern world?

Oral storytelling promotes creativity as no two people tell a story the same way. Being part of a storytelling performance improves students' comprehension, concentration span and vocabulary. Maybe this is why storytelling is quite popular in schools. Culturally, oral storytelling helped us teach and preserve our languages, practises and traditions through song, chants and dance.

Why do you think oral storytelling remains popular today?

Human beings are social beings. Our lives are made up of stories and by sharing them we get to understand each other better. With oral storytelling we can share experiences in a simple, uncomplicated way that suits every person regardless of age or social standing. Reading a written piece and hearing it orally are completely different experiences.

Are there storytellers that have inspired you and that you admire?

Locally, the Zamaleo team of storytellers has been a big source of inspiration and growth. I admire global storytellers who have given high visibility to this art and helped me keep faith that this can indeed be a sustainable profession.

South African storyteller and writer Gcina Mhlope and Dianne Ferlatte from the USA are high on my list.

What are some of the skills for good storytelling?

Openness to new ideas and curiosity are important as they enable you to experiment. People skills are fundamental as the art is quite interactive, and you must have a rapport with your audience. You also need to be quick on your feet. Being an avid reader has come in handy in researching and building concepts.

Do you read or perform to your children?

I started taking my firstborn to my performances from when she was only a few months old. She has always been the first to see any new piece I am working on because she is quite inquisitive.

We read a lot of storybooks just for fun and I think this has greatly contributed to her ability to speak fluently from a young age. She is reading on her own now and is keen on showing off her new skills to her younger sister.