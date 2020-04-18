South Africa: Unisa to Continue With Mid-Year Exams, but No Physical Venues Will Be Used

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Unisa has announced that, while May/June examinations will continue, its students will not write venue-based exams.

In a statement, the university said the extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa meant that it had to make "some far-reaching decisions" regarding the examination period.

The university will, instead, make use of alternative assessment formats during the examination period.

"Lecturers will confirm on the myUnisa platform the type of examination that a student will write for each module. This information will be available on myUnisa early in May 2020. While the May/June 2020 examinations will take a different format, Unisa will maintain its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of plagiarism or examination dishonesty."

Students who are unable to complete this assessment will automatically be deferred to the October/November 2020 examination period, without penalty or additional cost.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.