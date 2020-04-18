South Africa: Coronavirus - 24 Employees At Boksburg Dis-Chem Branch Test Positive for COVID-19

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A total of 24 staff members at the Dis-Chem branch at Retail Park in Boksburg have tested positive for Covid-19 as of close of business on Friday, the pharmacy group has confirmed.

"All of these are symptom free," said Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger following the testing of 132 employees.

According to Kruger, the first positive diagnosis was made on Thursday 9 April, whereafter health department protocol, which requires all close contacts be put in isolation and screened, was followed.

"The store was professionally cleaned. In addition, it took the precaution of testing the entire staff complement and any with symptoms were self-isolated immediately.

"Three additional staff members, who were both asymptomatic, then tested positive and were immediately quarantined in line with Department of Health protocol."

All were tested again on Thursday, and an additional 20 asymptomatic staff tested positive, which Kruger said "highlights the aggressive virulence of this virus".

The expedited results were available to the company within less than 24 hours after the repeat test was not a departmental requirement, but a step taken by the company as an additional precaution, she said.

"As an essential service provider to a large percentage of the Boksburg community, the store was reopened... on Friday with a totally new staff complement after further professional cleaning," Kruger said.

According to her, the branch remained open as it provided an essential service to those who relied on it to obtain medicine.

"The entire staff complement has been placed into self-isolation and the store has been re-staffed with employees from other Dis-Chem shops. The store has been extensively deep cleaned."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

