Angola: Covis-19 - Official Calls for Permanent Surveillance

Dundo — Angolan people should not " relax " in the measures against Covid-19, warned Friday the Secretary of State for Hospital Management, Leonardo Inocêncio.

Inocêncio, who was speaking to the press after a visit to the eastern Lunda Norte province, pointed to the social isolation, as the only weapon to deal with the pandemic.

In addition to stay indoors, he said that people should abide by the other rules, including continue washing hands with soap frequently, use of alcohol and masks, especially when there is contact with other people.

We cannot relax and fail to comply with all preventive measures, said the official, calling for the need to reinforce the measures and social isolation.

He reported that the five patients recovered from the pandemic were given hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and retrovirals.

Angola has recorded, so far, 19 positive cases of Covid-19, of which two dead and five recovered.