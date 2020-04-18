Kenya: Kambua Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Gospel singer and TV presenter Kambua Mathu has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to hit the one million followers mark on Instagram and she is over the moon about it!

Kambua has thanked her fans for always showing her love and support

"Cheers to 1M of you for showing this 5'2' Kamba ghel so much love! Well, most of the time (jk)! 🎉," Kambua wrote on Instagram.

She also shared ten fun facts about herself in a bid to enlighten her new followers about herself

Cheers to 1M of you for showing this 5'2" Kamba ghel so much love! Well, most of the time (jk)! 🎉 For all my new followers here are some fun facts about me- I'd love to know a litte bit about you as well💁🏾‍♀️ . . . 1. I am a momma to the most adorable 8-month old ball of energy. His name is Nathaniel (gift of God) 2. I am married to a tall, dark, glass of... Coke! 😛 His name is Jackson Mathu. 3. Music is my happy place. I hum almost ALL the time. Find my music on YouTube. 4. I've hosted a gospel show for 10years on Citizen TV. 5. I am a serious introvert. But my work forces me to engage😰 6. I am a book lover, but I haven't picked one up in 8 months 😪 7. I don't take sugar in my tea. I also don't take coffee. 8. I am lactose intolerant. I take Almond milk if I must. 9. I am currently dealing with postpartum alopecia💪🏾 10. I LOVE JESUS. SO SO MUCH! . . . #2020 #IamKenyan🇰🇪 . . . 📷@moderne.studio 💄@allure_sidai_by__nas

Her followers took to the comments section to appreciate.

"I am new, and its good to know you more. You are one of the few Kenyan gospel artiste I listen to their song, and my fave is bado nasimama.congratulations Kambua,"@mercieouma wrote.

"Yay to one million! You're such a positive ray of sunshine. Continue blessing our timelines," wrote fashion blogger, @Sharonkmwangi.

"Very well deserved, on to 5M! You are a true role model to all women and our young girls, tunakupenda sana," added @Chero_tuiyott.