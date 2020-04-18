Kenya: Safaricom - No, We Are Not Giving Away Free Relief Cash

Safaricom has informed its subscribers of a post that is being shared on social media is a scam and that they were not associated with.

The post claims that the telco is giving a Sh2,500 cash relief to all its subscribers to cushion them against the economic disruption caused by Covid-19.

"We have not commissioned any website giving users Covid-19 relief cash," said Safaricom.

We have not commissioned any website giving users COVID relief cash. Click here to learn more about measures we have taken to support Kenyans https://t.co/yRNrFNebt0

- Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) April 17, 2020

Safaricom has distanced itself from the site, terming it fraudulent and urged their customers to go to their website and learn more about measures they have taken to support Kenyans.

On Wednesday, Safaricom committed Sh200 million to provide food and nutrition to Kenyans in need as part of its contributions to the Covid-19 emergency fund.

The telco said the cash brings its total contributions in kind and cash to date to Sh5.7 billion.

Safaricom said following the request by President Uhuru Kenyatta for emergency resource mobilization towards containing the spread and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will give the cash through its M-Pesa and Safaricom Foundations.

The firm says the financial commitment adds to its ongoing initiative enabling customers to redeem Safaricom Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and donate their points to those in need as a show of goodwill during this period.

HANDLING CASH

To date Kenyans are redeeming an average of 20 million points a day under this initiative.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa, also said that Safaricom had also made business decisions in the last three weeks since Kenyans were asked to stay at home to enable its customers access more products and services either for free or at a highly subsidised rate.

"Safaricom continues to implement measures to cushion customers and Kenyans at large from negative impact, currently valued at Sh5.5 billion," the firm said.

These include zero rating sending money from one person to another for transactions below Sh1,000 for three months to reduce the risk of handling cash.

Safaricom has also zero-rated Paybill tills for government hospitals and dispensaries, doubled bandwidth offered on fibre connections to home, giving customers an opportunity to work and learn from home and to get entertained.