Kenya: Jaguar Defies Uhuru's Directive On Distribution of Food and Non-Food Items

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar, has joined the list of politicians openly defying President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive banning the distribution of food and non-food items to Kenyans through unauthorised channels.

Jaguar posted on Twitter, showing how his team was distributing food supplies to members of his constituency.

He also thanked and urged other well-wishers to join in his noble initiative.

"My team embarked on reaching out to the needy families who are adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic within our constituency providing them with food supplies. Thanking all our well-wishers who have supported us and call upon others to come through for this noble course," tweeted Jaguar.

President Kenyatta on Thursday while addressing the country said all donations should be channelled through the Kenya Covid-19 Response Fund, to allow for a unified distribution system.

Politicians and private individuals therefore should not make individual distribution of donations, but channel them through the government for proper disbursement.

This is after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Kibra District Office during distribution of donations from ODM party leader Raila Odinga leaving scores injured.