Kenya: Jaguar Defies Uhuru's Directive On Distribution of Food and Non-Food Items

17 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar, has joined the list of politicians openly defying President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive banning the distribution of food and non-food items to Kenyans through unauthorised channels.

Jaguar posted on Twitter, showing how his team was distributing food supplies to members of his constituency.

He also thanked and urged other well-wishers to join in his noble initiative.

"My team embarked on reaching out to the needy families who are adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic within our constituency providing them with food supplies. Thanking all our well-wishers who have supported us and call upon others to come through for this noble course," tweeted Jaguar.

My team embarked on reaching out to the needy families who are adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic within our constituency providing them with food supplies.Thanking all our well wishers who have supported us and call upon others to come through for this noble course. pic.twitter.com/3AKWedVoxz

- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) April 17, 2020

President Kenyatta on Thursday while addressing the country said all donations should be channelled through the Kenya Covid-19 Response Fund, to allow for a unified distribution system.

Politicians and private individuals therefore should not make individual distribution of donations, but channel them through the government for proper disbursement.

This is after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Kibra District Office during distribution of donations from ODM party leader Raila Odinga leaving scores injured.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.