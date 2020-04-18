Kenya Power Ordered to Pay Girl Sh22 Million for Injuries

The High Court in Meru has ordered Kenya Power to pay a 16-year-old girl Sh22million after she was electrocuted, leading to amputation of her arms three years ago.

Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled that the power distribution and transmission company was negligent, leading to the accident that left Joy Mukami disabled and bedridden for eight months.

During the hearing that spanned over one year, the court heard how the minor was out collecting firewood in Luthie village when she touched a live electric wire on the ground and was electrocuted.

Mukami's mother, Ms Ambrusina Makena Kiulio, blamed Kenya Power for the accident and sued for negligence.

But the company absolved itself of blame, dismissing the girl's claim saying the minor was wholly to blame or largely contributed to the accident.

The girl who said she aspired to be a doctor, testified that she has always known that power lines always run overhead on poles.

But unknown to both mother and daughter, a power pole had fallen near their home and was electrocuted, sustaining burns to both hands which caused dry gangrene.

Doctors also said she suffered burns on the outer side of the sole of the right foot and on the left dorsal side of the sheen.

During the hearing, the mother uncovered the injuries.

Ms Kiulio told the court that her daughter can longer bath, eat, cloth or go to toilet without her help.

Kenya Power still insisted was not liable, but closed its case without calling any evidence.

Justice Mabeya agreed that the company was negligent as it was its responsibility to ensure that the cables run overhead and not on the ground where they would come into contact with the minor.

He granted Mukami Sh4 million for general damages, Sh556,160 for special damages, Sh1million for loss of earning capacity and Sh16,500,000 for future medical expenses.

In his testimony, Dr John Muchoki, an orthopaedic/prosthesis/orthotist specialist, told the court that the girlcould still lead a near normal life if she was fitted with a functional myoelectric prosthesis.

He said artificial limb would cost approximately Sh20 million with annual maintenance cost of Sh100,000.