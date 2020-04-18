South Africa: Coronavirus - Matric Exam Rewrites Postponed to November Because of Lockdown

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The May/June matric exam rewrites hasve been postponed by the Department of Basic Education.

The department announced that the Amended Senior Certificate (old matric) and National Senior Certificate Examination, which were scheduled to start on 4 May, would be postponed due to the national lockdown. The exams will now take place in November.

The exams were to be written by more than 350 000 part-time candidates. This includes pupils who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams, as well as those who had wanted to rewrite to improve their marks.

Education department Director General Mathanzima Mweli has informed the heads of the provincial departments of the change.

"The advent of the Covid-19 virus has led to the early closure of schools during the first term... This has resulted in a disruption to schooling and hence the writing of May/June 2020 examinations has to be re-scheduled," said Mweli.

The details regarding the merged June and November examination will be communicated to candidates, as well as information on registration, examination centres and timetables.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

