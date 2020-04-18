Botswana: DC Office Issues Over 11 000 Permits

18 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goweditswe Kome

Francistown — The office of the district commissioner in Francistown has issued 11 700 permits since the start of extreme social distancing period on April 2.

District commissioner, Ms Chabongwa Matseka said in an interview that such permits included those issued for essential services, buying groceries, visiting hospitals and clinics, among others.

However, Ms Matseka explained that permits were not issued for attending funerals outside Francistown, saying that would be contrary to the set COVID-19 regulations.

"Some people think that the permit can be used to normalise life or the situation but we should accept that we are not living in a normal Botswana at the moment," she said.

Others, she said continued to visit her office seeking permits to go to the cattle post, adding her office was also not issuing permits for harvesting mophane worm.

On the other hand, Ms Matseka encouraged the public to continue to stay home, saying that would curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ms Matseka, encouraged those needing permits for agriculture related activities to go to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security, the city council for trade permits and the Department of Road Transport and Safety for transport related issues.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.