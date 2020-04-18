Botswana: DC Office Issues Over 11 000 Permits

Francistown — The office of the district commissioner in Francistown has issued 11 700 permits since the start of extreme social distancing period on April 2.

District commissioner, Ms Chabongwa Matseka said in an interview that such permits included those issued for essential services, buying groceries, visiting hospitals and clinics, among others.

However, Ms Matseka explained that permits were not issued for attending funerals outside Francistown, saying that would be contrary to the set COVID-19 regulations.

"Some people think that the permit can be used to normalise life or the situation but we should accept that we are not living in a normal Botswana at the moment," she said.

Others, she said continued to visit her office seeking permits to go to the cattle post, adding her office was also not issuing permits for harvesting mophane worm.

On the other hand, Ms Matseka encouraged the public to continue to stay home, saying that would curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ms Matseka, encouraged those needing permits for agriculture related activities to go to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security, the city council for trade permits and the Department of Road Transport and Safety for transport related issues.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>