Botswana: Project Sanitize Maun Donates to Nwdc

Maun — North West District commissioner, Mr Keolopile Leipego has thanked Project Sanitize Maun for supporting the district with goods worth P300 000 to help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation includes among other things, sanitisers worth P200 000, 24 automatic sanitiser dispensers, soap and masks.

Also, Project Sanitize Maun availed some aircrafts and a fleet of 50 vehicles to enable of the district commissioner to use in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the donation on April 17, Mr Leipego said such noble gestures should be appreciated, as they would boost government's effort of containing the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Leipego noted that it was humbling especially for the private sector to pay heed to government's call in the fight against COVID-19.

He observed that COVID-19 had negatively affected people across the world, citing that some locals had lost jobs; some businesses had closed down while some individuals lacked food.

Mr Leipego said given such circumstances, any form of assistance towards the fight against the disease, was worthwhile.

He said the donation would go a long way and would be distributed to deserving members of the communities such as vulnerable people, frontline health workers, frontline discipline forces, people living with disability and quarantined members of the community.

He said the North West District had already started the process of assessing and assisting less privileged members of the community.

As such, he said the 50 vehicles would help in distributing food hampers to the communities especially in remote areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, Mr Leipego cautioned against some donors donating to the COVID-19 relief under false intentions.

Project Sanitize Maun representative Mr Tebogo Boalotswe said their intention was to complement government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Boalotswe said the business community and individuals raised funds to buy about 4 100 litres of sanitisers and soaps to be distributed by the North West District office to the community.

He said the 828 masks were made by some women who were members of the Maun community, adding that they would offer volunteers should the office of the district commissioner require assistance. Another member of Project Sanitize Maun, Ms Anita Lindstrom said the business community and individuals involved were keen to assist government and hoped their relationship would go beyond COVID-19.

Project Sanitize Maun is made up of some business entities and individuals in Maun with sole purpose of helping in the fight against COVID-19.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>