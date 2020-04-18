Botswana: Btc Donates P2m to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Gaborone — In support of government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Limited has donated P2 million to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

A press release from BTC managing director, Mr Anthony Masunga says, 'The COVID-19 pandemic is a new territory for all of us.

We are navigating this together, summoning all the information we have, sharing what is new in real time and asking everyone in our communities to recognise that we will get through this pandemic together with resolve, compassion and care'.

"This is an extraordinary time that we, as BTC need to stand up and be counted to do the right thing as COVID-19 is affecting nations and citizens all around the world," the release says.

Dealing with the COVID -19 pandemic requires strong collaboration between government, private sector and the community and Mr Masunga adds that the relief fund will go a long way in supporting government's objectives towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, BTC acknowledges government's efforts in fighting the pandemic and therefore commits to assist where possible," the release says.

Through its community outreach programme, Mr Masunga says BTC has worked with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to build a Telco Infrastructure for the National Emergency Command Centre for free and zero-rated calls across all operators to the centre number 16649 hosted on BTC network.

"BTC also donated data phones with Wi-Fi hotspot capability and internet bundles for upto 40 emergency command centre workers to allow them to work remotely.

It has also provided students free access to Classmate through an e-learning app with BGCSE and JC content up to the end of April 2020 and worked with ministry of education to provide free SMSs to students and has zero rated access to educational websites," states the release.

The company, according to the release has also worked with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to use Smega as a method of donation to the National Relief Centre at zero-rated fees charged to customers when they deposit into the Smega Account opened for donations by the Accountant General.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>