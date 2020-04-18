Botswana: Businesses Donate Food Hampers, Soap

Serowe — Businesses and individuals in the Serowe Sub-district continue to donate towards efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business community on April 17, donated food hampers, soap and cash over P24 000 to assist the Serowe Administrative Authority (SAA) during the COVID-19 extreme social distancing period.

Most companies in Serowe had donated items ranging from bottled water, liquid soap, food hampers and 10 cases of two-litre soft drinks.

On the other hand, Cool Product wholesale manager, who was among investors, donated P10 000 as well as food hampers.

Handing over donations, Serowe investors' sector representative, Mr Flex Malabola said following cases of COVID-19 recorded in Southern Africa, including Botswana, businesses heeded the presidential call and pledged to support and assist government in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving donations, SAA senior council secretary, Mr Ramphothoo Kedikilwe, commended business owners for playing their part in social responsibility and augmenting government's resources in fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, SAA council chairperson, Mr Lesedi Phuthego acknowledged efforts made by various investors in Serowe to avert the pandemic and its aftermath.

"God would bless your businesses. You have done a great job for the country for being good Samaritans," he said.

So far, he said the public was responding well to COVID-19 precautionary measures as prescribed by health officials.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>