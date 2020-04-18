Botswana: Businesses Donate Food Hampers, Soap

18 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Serowe — Businesses and individuals in the Serowe Sub-district continue to donate towards efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business community on April 17, donated food hampers, soap and cash over P24 000 to assist the Serowe Administrative Authority (SAA) during the COVID-19 extreme social distancing period.

Most companies in Serowe had donated items ranging from bottled water, liquid soap, food hampers and 10 cases of two-litre soft drinks.

On the other hand, Cool Product wholesale manager, who was among investors, donated P10 000 as well as food hampers.

Handing over donations, Serowe investors' sector representative, Mr Flex Malabola said following cases of COVID-19 recorded in Southern Africa, including Botswana, businesses heeded the presidential call and pledged to support and assist government in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving donations, SAA senior council secretary, Mr Ramphothoo Kedikilwe, commended business owners for playing their part in social responsibility and augmenting government's resources in fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, SAA council chairperson, Mr Lesedi Phuthego acknowledged efforts made by various investors in Serowe to avert the pandemic and its aftermath.

"God would bless your businesses. You have done a great job for the country for being good Samaritans," he said.

So far, he said the public was responding well to COVID-19 precautionary measures as prescribed by health officials.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.