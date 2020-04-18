Africa: 'One World: Together At Home' Global Special

Photo: Global Citizen
‘One World: Together At Home’ Global Special
18 April 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)
announcement

'One World: Together At Home' Global Special will be broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on Saturday, 18 April from 17:00 (Los Angeles time).

This virtual concert, organized by WHO and international advocacy organization Global Citizen, will bring together people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to take meaningful actions to protect health and to support the global COVID-19 response.  It will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines.

How to Watch

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, this global event will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The 'One World: Together At Home' concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on major television networks worldwide on Saturday, 18 April 2020 at 17:00 (Los Angeles time) / 20:00 (New York time) / 01:00 (London time) on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. BBC One will run the program on Sunday 19 April 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

The event will be streamed online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world's healthcare heroes.

The entire Special will be streamed at www.youtube.com/WHO and on WHO's main social media channels.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit  www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

