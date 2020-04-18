Africa: How to Watch 'One World: Together At Home' Wherever You Are in the World

announcement

The global broadcast will support frontline health workers and the fight against COVID-19.

Why Global Citizens Should Care

Frontline health workers are instrumental in the global COVID-19 coronavirus response, putting their own health on the line to protect and care for others. The One World: Together At Home global special will celebrate and support these incredible people, and unite the world in support of the fight against COVID-19. You can join the movement by taking urgent action through the Together At Home campaign to combat COVID-19 here.

On April 18, the international fight against COVID-19 will be honored as countries stand shoulder to shoulder for One World: Together At Home — an international broadcast with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) to drive action to tackle COVID-19.

Join us for inspiring and heartwarming stories from the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, and appearances curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga — featuring the likes of Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

One World: Together At Home will bring together some of the world's biggest artists, global health experts, frontline workers, and world leaders for a historic multi-hour, cross-platform digital livestream and broadcast event.

What to Know

The number of deaths from coronavirus is on the rise. Urgent action needs to be taken by all of us.

Our best defence against the pandemic is to stay at home and slow down the spread of this virus.

Sign the pledge and show others how important it is to stay home to beat this virus!

But this isn't a fundraiser. All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together At Home campaign, launched by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in response to the outbreak. Then you can just kick back and enjoy the show.

The One World: Together At Home special will run in two parts: there will be a global multi-hour digital livestream running from 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and a 2-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

The world's biggest social media networks — from Facebook and Twitter to YouTube and Twitch — are coming together to host the digital livestreams with dozens of additional artists performing from their homes.

You can tune in to watch the whole digital livestream and linear broadcast across Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australasia. There will also be dedicated broadcasts to suit time zones around the world — so keep reading below to find out how to tune in wherever you are.

Wherever you are in the world, here's how to tune in to One World: Together At Home. More announcements are yet to be made, so stay tuned for additional details.

Global Audio

iHeartRadio

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: 2-10 p.m. ET // 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. PT

Global

Amazon Prime Video

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

Apple

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

Where: Across the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, France, the US and Canada, and Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.

When: In the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, tune in to the digital livestream from April 18, 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. AST, on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and beINSPORTS.com. You can tune into the broadcast on April 19 from 3-5 a.m. AST, on beIN SPORTS 1, and beIN SPORTS FTA.

For all other countries and regions, see market-specific information below.

Brut Media

Where: France, the US, and India

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in to Brut's France, America, and India channels on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

EBU

What: TBA

When: TBA

How: TBA

Facebook

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, 2-10 p.m. ET

Hulu

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in on Hulu, Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV

Insight TV

Where: India, Indonesia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the US.

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in on Insight TV

Instagram

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

JOOX

Where: Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, and South Africa.

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: In the US, tune in on April 18 from 2-10 p.m. ET. In Hong Kong, Macau, and Malaysia, tune in on April 19 from 3-10 a.m. GMT+8. For Indonesia and Thailand, tune in on April 19 from 2-9 a.m. GMT+7. For Myanmar, tune in on April 19 from 1:30 - 8:30 a.m. GMT+6:30. For South Africa, tune in on April 18 from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. GMT+2.

How: Tune in on JOOX.

TuneIn

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 18, 2-8 p.m. ET

Twitch

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

Twitter

What: Digital livestream and broadcast .

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

YouTube

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

Africa

Canal+

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET

How: Tune in on channels Canal+ Ouest and Canal+ Centre

Multichoice

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: Tune into the digital livestream on April 18, from 8 p.m. CAT to 2 a.m. on April 19, and the broadcast from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on April 19.

How: Tune in via Vuzu Domestic and Vuzu Africa (DSTV channel 116)

Viacom Africa — Bet and Comedy Central

What: Broadcast

When: April 20, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. CAT

How: Tune in on BET or Comedy Central

Viacom Africa — DStv Now and Showmax

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 2 - 4 a.m. CAT

How: Tune in on DStv or Showmax

Viacom Africa — MTV Africa/ MTV Base

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 9 - 11 p.m. CAT

How: Tune in on MTV Africa or MTV Base

Asia

ONE Championship

Where: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Cambodia, Pakistan

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

How: Tune in to the digital live stream followed by the broadcast on April 19, from 2-10 a.m. SGT, on ONE Super App and ONE Championship Facebook. The digital stream and broadcast will be re-aired on April 19, from 2-10 p.m. SGT on ONE Super App and ONE Championship Facebook.

China

Alibaba

When: TBA

How: Watch online.

Tencent

When: TBA

How: Watch online

Hong Kong

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, 2-10 a.m.

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 9-11 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.



India

SET & Sony Live and AXN

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 8-10 p.m. IST

How: Tune in on Sony PIX, AXN, and SonyLIV

Viacom18 & Voot

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 5:30-7:30 a.m. IST, and again 8-10 p.m. IST

How: Tune in on VH1 India, Comedy Central India, Colors Infinity, and the video-on-demand platform VOOT.

Indonesia

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 19, 1-9 a.m.

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 1 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 7 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.

Malaysia

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, from 2-10 a.m.

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS.

Myanmar

Canal+

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 7-9 a.m. ICT, and again 6-8 p.m. ICT

How: Tune in on Canal+ Gita.

Philippines

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, from 2-10 a.m.

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.

Singapore

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, 2-10 a.m.

How: How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS.

Mediacorp

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: Tune into the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 a.m. SGT. Tune into the digital livestream on April 19, from 3-8 p.m. SGT.

How: Tune into the broadcast on Channel 5 and meWATCH, and to the digital livestream on meWATCH.

Thailand

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, 1-9 a.m.

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 1 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 7 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1; and another repeat on April 20, from 6-8 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.

Vietnam

Canal+

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 7-9 a.m. VNT, and again 6-8 p.m. VNT

How: Tune in on K+NS

Australasia

Network Ten

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. AEST

How: The broadcast will be live on Channel 10 and on 10 Play.

Seven Network

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (AEST)

How: Tune in on Sunrise, Weekend Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Daily Edition, and 7Plus.

Australia

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast

When: April 19, 4 a.m. - 12 p.m. AEST

How: Tune into the digital livestream from 4 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 10 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, 6-8 p.m. AEST on beIN SPORTS 1.

MTV Australia

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 6-8 p.m. AEST

New Zealand

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream

When: April 19, from 6-8 a.m. NZT

How: Tune in to the digital livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MTV New Zealand

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 6-8 p.m. NZT

Europe

Belgium

DPG Media

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. CET, and again from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. CET

How: Tune in via Q2, or it will be streamed simultaneously on catchup platform VTMGO

Bulgaria

NTV

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 3-5 a.m. EEST, and again 12:30-2:30 p.m. EEST

How: Tune in via Nova TV

Denmark

TV2 Denmark

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET. And the show will be re-aired from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CET online.

How: To watch, tune in to TV2 and TV2 Play.

Finland

Yle

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, from 3-5 a.m. EEST

How: Tune in on Yle Areena, and on TV2 nationwide in Finland.

France

BeIN Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: In France, tune in to the digital livestream on April 18, from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., on beINSPORTS.com. You can tune into the broadcast, on April 19, from 2-4 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.

Canal+ France

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET.

How: Tune in on CSTAR — and the show will also be available for replay on MyCANAL for 72 hours.

France TV

What: Digital livestream, broadcast, and radio

When: April 18, 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. CET. The broadcast will be re-aired on April 19 from 8:45-10:45 a.m. CET on France 4; from 9-11 p.m. CET on France Inter; and from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. on France 2.

How: For the digital stream, tune in to France.tv on April 18 from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. For the broadcast, tune in to France2 on April 19 from 2-4 a.m.

M6-France

What: Broadcast and digital livestream.

When: April 18, 8 p.m. - April 19, 4 a.m. CET.

How: Tune into the livestream on 6play from 8 p.m. on April 18; and the broadcast from 2 a.m. on April 19 on W9 — or you can tune in to the simultaneous radio broadcast on RTL2. The livestream will replay on 6play for 72 hours.

Germany

Magentamusik 360

When: April 18, from 8 p.m. CET

How: Tune in online at www.magenta-musik-360.de

RTL

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CEST

How: Tune in online at tvnow.de

#Dabei TV

When: April 19, from 8 p.m. CET

How: Tune in online at www.dabei-tv.de

Italy

RAI

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, from 2-4 a.m. CEST

How: Tune in on Channel 1

Netherlands

InsightTV

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET

How: Watch on TV

Norway

TV2 Norway

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET. The broadcast will re-air on April 19 from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. CET, and you can watch online on April 22.

How: To watch on TV, tune in to TV2. To watch online, head to TV2 Sumo.

Poland

Canal+ Poland

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET

How: Tune in via Canal+

Portugal

TVI Portugal

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 1-3 p.m. WET

How: Watch on TVI, TVI24, and online on TVI Player

Republic of Ireland

RTE

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 7-9 p.m. WET

How: Tune in on RTE2

Spain

TVE

What: TBA

When: TBA

How: TBA

Sweden

TV4-Sweden

What: Broadcast

When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET

How: Tune in on TV4 (FTV) and online on TV4 Play

SVT

What: TBA

When: TBA

How: TBA

United Kingdom

BBC

What: Broadcast.

When: April 19, 7:15-9:15 p.m. BST

How: Tune in on BBC One

North America

BeIn Media Group

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: In the US and Canada, tune in to the digital livestream on April 18, from 2-8 p.m. ET, on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Tune in to the broadcast from 8-10 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, or beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Canada

Bell Media

What: Digital livestream and broadcast, video-on-demand, and radio.

When: April 18. Digital livestream 2-8 p.m. ET; Broadcast 8-10 p.m. ET / 8-10 p.m. PT; Radio: 8-10 p.m. ET/ 5-7 p.m. PT

How: Find the digital livestream on iHeartRadio Canada App, the CTV App, and the Global TV App. The broadcast will be on CTV, CTV2, TSN, CP24, Much, MTV, and VRAK. For radio, tune in to iHeart Canada's Virgin Radio Stations.

Corus

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 18. Digital livestream 2-8 p.m. ET; broadcast 8-10 p.m. ET/ 8-10 p.m. PT.

How: For the livestream, head to GlobalTV.com, the GlobalTV app, globalnews.ca, and etcanada.com. For the broadcast, tune in on GlobalTV, National Geographic Canada, and ABC Spark.

Rogers Media

What: Digital livestream, broadcast, and radio

When: April 18. The digital livestream will be 2-8 p.m. ET; broadcast will be 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT; and radio will be 8-10 p.m. ET // 5-7 p.m. PT.

How: The digital livestream will be on citytv.com and citynews.ca. The broadcast will be shown on CityTV. For radio, tune in to select Rogers Sports & Media stations across its Adult Contemporary and KiSS brands.

Caribbean

Digicel

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 18, from 2-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in via Catch, Catch 2, SMX+, and SMX.

Central America

TNT

Where: All of Central and South America

What: Broadcast

When: You can tune in on April 18, from 8-10 p.m. ET. In Mexico and Colombia, that's 7-9 p.m.; in Chile and Venezuela, it's 8-10 p.m.; and in Argentina and Brazil it's 9-11 p.m.

How: Tune in via TNT across Central and South America, and Chilevisión in Chile.

United States

ABC

What: Broadcast.

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT

How: Check your local listings.

AXS

What: Broadcast.

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT //

How: Check your local listings.

CBS

What: Broadcast.

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT //

How: Check local listings.

The CW

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT

How: Watch on TV

Katz Networks

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT

How: Watch on channels LAFF and Bounce

MSNBC

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

National Geographic

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

How: NatGeo Channel

NBC

What: Broadcast

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT

How: Check local listings.

Tidal

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

Univision

What: Broadcast.

When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET

How: Tune in on Univision Network, or online on the Univision App and Univision Now

South America

TNT

Where: All of Central and South America

What: Broadcast

When: You can tune in on April 18, from 8-10 p.m. ET. In Mexico and Colombia, that's 7-9 p.m.; in Chile and Venezuela, it's 8-10 p.m.; and in Argentina and Brazil it's 9-11 p.m.

How: Tune in via TNT across Central and South America, and Chilevisión in Chile.

Brazil

Rede Globo

What: Digital livestream and broadcast.

When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET

How: You can tune in to the digital livestream on YouTube channel MUSICA MSW, from 2-8 p.m. ET. You can tune into the broadcast from 8-10 p.m. ET via TV, on Multishow; and online on Globoplay and Música Multishow on YouTube. You can also tune in to a slightly later showing on April 18 on TV Globo, from 11:45 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. ET.

Colombia

Caracol Televisión