Africa: How to Watch 'One World: Together At Home' Wherever You Are in the World

The global broadcast will support frontline health workers and the fight against COVID-19.
Why Global Citizens Should Care
Frontline health workers are instrumental in the global COVID-19 coronavirus response, putting their own health on the line to protect and care for others. The One World: Together At Home global special will celebrate and support these incredible people, and unite the world in support of the fight against COVID-19. You can join the movement by taking urgent action through the Together At Home campaign to combat COVID-19 here.
On April 18, the international fight against COVID-19 will be honored as countries stand shoulder to shoulder for One World: Together At Home — an international broadcast with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) to drive action to tackle COVID-19.
Join us for inspiring and heartwarming stories from the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, and appearances curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga — featuring the likes of Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and many more.
One World: Together At Home will bring together some of the world's biggest artists, global health experts, frontline workers, and world leaders for a historic multi-hour, cross-platform digital livestream and broadcast event.
What to Know
The number of deaths from coronavirus is on the rise. Urgent action needs to be taken by all of us.
Our best defence against the pandemic is to stay at home and slow down the spread of this virus.
Sign the pledge and show others how important it is to stay home to beat this virus!
But this isn't a fundraiser. All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together At Home campaign, launched by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in response to the outbreak. Then you can just kick back and enjoy the show.
The One World: Together At Home special will run in two parts: there will be a global multi-hour digital livestream running from 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and a 2-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.
The world's biggest social media networks — from Facebook and Twitter to YouTube and Twitch — are coming together to host the digital livestreams with dozens of additional artists performing from their homes.
You can tune in to watch the whole digital livestream and linear broadcast across Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australasia. There will also be dedicated broadcasts to suit time zones around the world — so keep reading below to find out how to tune in wherever you are.
Wherever you are in the world, here's how to tune in to One World: Together At Home. More announcements are yet to be made, so stay tuned for additional details.
Global Audio
iHeartRadio
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: 2-10 p.m. ET // 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. PT
Global
Amazon Prime Video
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
Apple
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- Where: Across the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, France, the US and Canada, and Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.
- When: In the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, tune in to the digital livestream from April 18, 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. AST, on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and beINSPORTS.com. You can tune into the broadcast on April 19 from 3-5 a.m. AST, on beIN SPORTS 1, and beIN SPORTS FTA.
- For all other countries and regions, see market-specific information below.
Brut Media
- Where: France, the US, and India
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in to Brut's France, America, and India channels on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
EBU
- What: TBA
- When: TBA
- How: TBA
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-10 p.m. ET
Hulu
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in on Hulu, Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV
Insight TV
- Where: India, Indonesia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the US.
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in on Insight TV
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
JOOX
- Where: Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, and South Africa.
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: In the US, tune in on April 18 from 2-10 p.m. ET. In Hong Kong, Macau, and Malaysia, tune in on April 19 from 3-10 a.m. GMT+8. For Indonesia and Thailand, tune in on April 19 from 2-9 a.m. GMT+7. For Myanmar, tune in on April 19 from 1:30 - 8:30 a.m. GMT+6:30. For South Africa, tune in on April 18 from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. GMT+2.
- How: Tune in on JOOX.
TuneIn
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 18, 2-8 p.m. ET
Twitch
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast .
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
YouTube
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
Africa
Canal+
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET
- How: Tune in on channels Canal+ Ouest and Canal+ Centre
Multichoice
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: Tune into the digital livestream on April 18, from 8 p.m. CAT to 2 a.m. on April 19, and the broadcast from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on April 19.
- How: Tune in via Vuzu Domestic and Vuzu Africa (DSTV channel 116)
Viacom Africa — Bet and Comedy Central
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 20, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. CAT
- How: Tune in on BET or Comedy Central
Viacom Africa — DStv Now and Showmax
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 2 - 4 a.m. CAT
- How: Tune in on DStv or Showmax
Viacom Africa — MTV Africa/ MTV Base
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 9 - 11 p.m. CAT
- How: Tune in on MTV Africa or MTV Base
Asia
ONE Championship
- Where: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Cambodia, Pakistan
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- How: Tune in to the digital live stream followed by the broadcast on April 19, from 2-10 a.m. SGT, on ONE Super App and ONE Championship Facebook. The digital stream and broadcast will be re-aired on April 19, from 2-10 p.m. SGT on ONE Super App and ONE Championship Facebook.
China
Alibaba
- When: TBA
- How: Watch online.
Tencent
- When: TBA
- How: Watch online
Hong Kong
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-10 a.m.
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 9-11 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.
India
SET & Sony Live and AXN
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 8-10 p.m. IST
- How: Tune in on Sony PIX, AXN, and SonyLIV
Viacom18 & Voot
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 5:30-7:30 a.m. IST, and again 8-10 p.m. IST
- How: Tune in on VH1 India, Comedy Central India, Colors Infinity, and the video-on-demand platform VOOT.
Indonesia
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 19, 1-9 a.m.
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 1 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 7 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.
Malaysia
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, from 2-10 a.m.
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS.
Myanmar
Canal+
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 7-9 a.m. ICT, and again 6-8 p.m. ICT
- How: Tune in on Canal+ Gita.
Philippines
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, from 2-10 a.m.
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.
Singapore
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-10 a.m.
- How: How: Tune into the digital livestream from 2 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 8 a.m. on beIN SPORTS. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS.
Mediacorp
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: Tune into the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 a.m. SGT. Tune into the digital livestream on April 19, from 3-8 p.m. SGT.
- How: Tune into the broadcast on Channel 5 and meWATCH, and to the digital livestream on meWATCH.
Thailand
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, 1-9 a.m.
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 1 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 7 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, from 8-10 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1; and another repeat on April 20, from 6-8 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.
Vietnam
Canal+
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 7-9 a.m. VNT, and again 6-8 p.m. VNT
- How: Tune in on K+NS
Australasia
Network Ten
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. AEST
- How: The broadcast will be live on Channel 10 and on 10 Play.
Seven Network
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (AEST)
- How: Tune in on Sunrise, Weekend Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Daily Edition, and 7Plus.
Australia
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast
- When: April 19, 4 a.m. - 12 p.m. AEST
- How: Tune into the digital livestream from 4 a.m. on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and the broadcast from 10 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1. There will be a repeat of the broadcast on April 19, 6-8 p.m. AEST on beIN SPORTS 1.
MTV Australia
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 6-8 p.m. AEST
New Zealand
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream
- When: April 19, from 6-8 a.m. NZT
- How: Tune in to the digital livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
MTV New Zealand
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 6-8 p.m. NZT
Europe
Belgium
DPG Media
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. CET, and again from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. CET
- How: Tune in via Q2, or it will be streamed simultaneously on catchup platform VTMGO
Bulgaria
NTV
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 3-5 a.m. EEST, and again 12:30-2:30 p.m. EEST
- How: Tune in via Nova TV
Denmark
TV2 Denmark
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET. And the show will be re-aired from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CET online.
- How: To watch, tune in to TV2 and TV2 Play.
Finland
Yle
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, from 3-5 a.m. EEST
- How: Tune in on Yle Areena, and on TV2 nationwide in Finland.
France
BeIN Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: In France, tune in to the digital livestream on April 18, from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m., on beINSPORTS.com. You can tune into the broadcast, on April 19, from 2-4 a.m. on beIN SPORTS 1.
Canal+ France
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET.
- How: Tune in on CSTAR — and the show will also be available for replay on MyCANAL for 72 hours.
France TV
- What: Digital livestream, broadcast, and radio
- When: April 18, 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. CET. The broadcast will be re-aired on April 19 from 8:45-10:45 a.m. CET on France 4; from 9-11 p.m. CET on France Inter; and from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. on France 2.
- How: For the digital stream, tune in to France.tv on April 18 from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. For the broadcast, tune in to France2 on April 19 from 2-4 a.m.
M6-France
- What: Broadcast and digital livestream.
- When: April 18, 8 p.m. - April 19, 4 a.m. CET.
- How: Tune into the livestream on 6play from 8 p.m. on April 18; and the broadcast from 2 a.m. on April 19 on W9 — or you can tune in to the simultaneous radio broadcast on RTL2. The livestream will replay on 6play for 72 hours.
Germany
Magentamusik 360
- When: April 18, from 8 p.m. CET
- How: Tune in online at www.magenta-musik-360.de
RTL
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CEST
- How: Tune in online at tvnow.de
#Dabei TV
- When: April 19, from 8 p.m. CET
- How: Tune in online at www.dabei-tv.de
Italy
RAI
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, from 2-4 a.m. CEST
- How: Tune in on Channel 1
Netherlands
InsightTV
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET
- How: Watch on TV
Norway
TV2 Norway
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET. The broadcast will re-air on April 19 from 10:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. CET, and you can watch online on April 22.
- How: To watch on TV, tune in to TV2. To watch online, head to TV2 Sumo.
Poland
Canal+ Poland
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 9-11 p.m. CET
- How: Tune in via Canal+
Portugal
TVI Portugal
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 1-3 p.m. WET
- How: Watch on TVI, TVI24, and online on TVI Player
Republic of Ireland
RTE
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 7-9 p.m. WET
- How: Tune in on RTE2
Spain
TVE
- What: TBA
- When: TBA
- How: TBA
Sweden
TV4-Sweden
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 19, 2-4 a.m. CET
- How: Tune in on TV4 (FTV) and online on TV4 Play
SVT
- What: TBA
- When: TBA
- How: TBA
United Kingdom
BBC
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, 7:15-9:15 p.m. BST
- How: Tune in on BBC One
North America
BeIn Media Group
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: In the US and Canada, tune in to the digital livestream on April 18, from 2-8 p.m. ET, on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Tune in to the broadcast from 8-10 p.m. ET on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, or beIN SPORTS XTRA.
Canada
Bell Media
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast, video-on-demand, and radio.
- When: April 18. Digital livestream 2-8 p.m. ET; Broadcast 8-10 p.m. ET / 8-10 p.m. PT; Radio: 8-10 p.m. ET/ 5-7 p.m. PT
- How: Find the digital livestream on iHeartRadio Canada App, the CTV App, and the Global TV App. The broadcast will be on CTV, CTV2, TSN, CP24, Much, MTV, and VRAK. For radio, tune in to iHeart Canada's Virgin Radio Stations.
Corus
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 18. Digital livestream 2-8 p.m. ET; broadcast 8-10 p.m. ET/ 8-10 p.m. PT.
- How: For the livestream, head to GlobalTV.com, the GlobalTV app, globalnews.ca, and etcanada.com. For the broadcast, tune in on GlobalTV, National Geographic Canada, and ABC Spark.
Rogers Media
- What: Digital livestream, broadcast, and radio
- When: April 18. The digital livestream will be 2-8 p.m. ET; broadcast will be 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT; and radio will be 8-10 p.m. ET // 5-7 p.m. PT.
- How: The digital livestream will be on citytv.com and citynews.ca. The broadcast will be shown on CityTV. For radio, tune in to select Rogers Sports & Media stations across its Adult Contemporary and KiSS brands.
Caribbean
Digicel
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 18, from 2-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in via Catch, Catch 2, SMX+, and SMX.
Central America
TNT
- Where: All of Central and South America
- What: Broadcast
- When: You can tune in on April 18, from 8-10 p.m. ET. In Mexico and Colombia, that's 7-9 p.m.; in Chile and Venezuela, it's 8-10 p.m.; and in Argentina and Brazil it's 9-11 p.m.
- How: Tune in via TNT across Central and South America, and Chilevisión in Chile.
United States
ABC
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT
- How: Check your local listings.
AXS
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT //
- How: Check your local listings.
CBS
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT //
- How: Check local listings.
The CW
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT
- How: Watch on TV
Katz Networks
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 8-10 p.m. PT
- How: Watch on channels LAFF and Bounce
MSNBC
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
National Geographic
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
- How: NatGeo Channel
NBC
- What: Broadcast
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET // 7-9 p.m. CT // 8-10 p.m. PT
- How: Check local listings.
Tidal
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
Univision
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 18, 8-10 p.m. ET
- How: Tune in on Univision Network, or online on the Univision App and Univision Now
South America
TNT
- Where: All of Central and South America
- What: Broadcast
- When: You can tune in on April 18, from 8-10 p.m. ET. In Mexico and Colombia, that's 7-9 p.m.; in Chile and Venezuela, it's 8-10 p.m.; and in Argentina and Brazil it's 9-11 p.m.
- How: Tune in via TNT across Central and South America, and Chilevisión in Chile.
Brazil
Rede Globo
- What: Digital livestream and broadcast.
- When: April 18, 2-10 p.m. ET
- How: You can tune in to the digital livestream on YouTube channel MUSICA MSW, from 2-8 p.m. ET. You can tune into the broadcast from 8-10 p.m. ET via TV, on Multishow; and online on Globoplay and Música Multishow on YouTube. You can also tune in to a slightly later showing on April 18 on TV Globo, from 11:45 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. ET.
Colombia
Caracol Televisión
- What: Broadcast.
- When: April 19, from 12-2 a.m. GMT
- How: Watch on Caracol TV, or online at caracolTV.com, NoticiasCaracol.com, GolCaracol.com, Bluradio.com, LaKalle.com, and Shock.co