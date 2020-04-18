Zimbabwe: Latest - Police Target Private Media Ban From Working During Lockdown

17 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is targeting a complete ban on private media journalists who do not work for any media house other than broadcasting stations that were favoured with operating licences by the Zanu PF led government.

This came out during a High Court hearing Friday in which media rights lobby, Misa-Zimbabwe is suing the police for harassing private media journalists during the government imposed 21-day lockdown against the spread of coronavirus.

Police, represented by the Attorney General's office, told the court that only journalists from the licenced broadcasting houses were allowed under a Statutory Instrument that identified media as an essential service exempted from the unprecedented job and business break.

Tweeted top journalist Brezh Malaba;

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights also Tweeted;

Hearing was postponed Monday.

"The matter will proceed on Monday because we have run out of time and the court will therefore have to have another sitting to hear both parties," said Misa-Zimbabwe lawyer Chris Mhike outside court Friday.

"We cannot go into the merits of the matter because the matter is still pending. We will be able to go deeper into what transpired and what the issues are once the hearing is finished."

Should the courts rule in favour of the police, this would see media organisations sympathetic to government covering the lockdown, if it is extended beyond Sunday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.