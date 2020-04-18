Zimbabwe: Newzim Scribe Beaten Up While Investigating Shebeens Operating During Lockdown

17 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

NewZimbabwe.com's Masvingo correspondent Tonderai Saharo was Wednesday left nursing injuries after some Shebeen operators teamed up and attacked him for allegedly snooping on their illegal activities.

Saharo was on a mission to investigate reports some shebeens were taking advantage of the closure of bars to host imbibers during the night.

The practice has been rampant within Masvingo's residential areas when lockdown enforcement teams broke for the day.

Saharo was attacked at one illegal alcohol selling point in the town's Runyararo West area where there were some 15 imbibers in its backyard.

The journalist, who has reported on almost similar matters before, was quickly identified by the operators who followed him to the toilet and assaulted him.

"They first confronted me while I was talking to other people at the place soon after my arrival. Sensing danger, I excused myself and headed for the toilet," said the journalist.

"I was followed inside and one of the owners pinned me against the wall while the other used stones to strike me on the forehead.

"I had to wrestle them out of the toilet and other patrons at the place then intervened after realising I was now bleeding profusely.

"I reported the matter to the police and a docket was opened."

Saharo sustained head injuries and had to seek medical assistance at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) vice president Godfrey Mutimba condemned the assault and urged the authorities to speed up their investigations in bringing the culprits to book.

"We condemn in the strongest of terms the assault of our member in the line of duty.

"These violations of media freedoms will never be tolerated and we call upon authorities to protect journalists especially at this particular time of fighting the spread of Covid-19.

"Journalists play a critical role of informing and educating the nation on the impact of the pandemic that has wrecked the world," Mutimba said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.