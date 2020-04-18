South Africa's 24-Hour Trend Report - 12 April 2020

12 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change

This is a summary of the trending, highest impact, and most active themes and their narratives related to social cohesion and division in South African public-domain social media conversations.

SAPS & SANDF

This conversation narrowed down two core narratives on 11 April. Although Easter traffic enforcement was mentioned, engagement online focused on a wide array of reported SAPS and SANDF brutality and corruption. Six of the top ten topics for the day by reach related to SAPS or SANDF. All four peaks in volume of conversation on the day were driven by narratives related to the SAPS or SANDF.

Abuse of power

The most vulnerable communities in SA experienced episodes of police and military brutality. One citizen was killed. Some were chased, beaten, and evicted.

Social media was abuzz with uploaded videos of SANDF and SAPS forcing citizens to do frog jumps and rolling on the ground, and beating them mercilessly. In one video police chased alleged lockdown violators, running into them with their vehicle.

In Cape Town, City officials demolished shacks in Khayelitsha. Officials pepper-sprayed activists and citizens who protested. Activists claim forced evictions are unlawful during the lockdown while the city maintains demolition is in line with court...

