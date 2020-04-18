Africa: COVID-19 - Afreximbank, ECA and Africa CDC Partner to Tackle Africa's Food, Medical Supply, Policy Gaps

press release

Addis Ababa — The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), today announced a series of emergency interventions to respond rapidly to gaps in the supply and policy for food and critical medical resources needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

The initiative will identify and support the capacity of African suppliers, manufacturers and importers that can produce and supply foodstuff and priority equipment, including pharmaceuticals and medical supplies such as face masks, personal protective equipment, test kits and ventilation machines. The three institutions will support Member States to adopt policies to deepen intra-Africa trade, improve quality control and adhere to regulatory standards.

Identified food and medical suppliers will be able to tap into Afreximbank's US$3 billion Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), out of which US$200 million has been reserved for the production of food and medical supplies.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said the joint initiative is important because the increasingly difficult global trade and financing environment would not only limit the potential of African countries to procure essential supplies but could also limit their ability to scale production capacities.

"Our joint initiative with the ECA and Africa CDC is a proactive way to make our response to the pandemic more effective. Afreximbank will also engage other development partners in the COVID-19 response efforts to mobilize additional resources and technical assistance," said Prof. Oramah.

ECA will use existing platforms, including its AfCFTA-anchored pharmaceutical pilot project, jointly established with the African Union Commission (AUC), WHO and UNAIDS, to improve economically sustainable access to safe medicines through enhanced localized manufacturing, pooled procurement, and a continentally harmonized regulatory and quality framework.

"We will engage private sector stakeholders and governments to adopt policies to urgently bolster the production and supply chain of critical medical and associated resources that Africa needs to respond to COVID-19 in a manner that promotes the economic and social development of the continent," said Ms Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of ECA.

ECA facilitates private sector engagement through its annual business forum, organized during the period of the Ordinary Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. The 2019 Africa Business Forum, for example, witnessed the launch of a consortium, ABCHealth, aimed to collectively mobilize private sector resources to strengthen health delivery systems across the continent. In 2020, the ECA Africa Business Forum launched the AfCFTA-anchored Pharma Initiative.

Africa CDC will leverage the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 Outbreak to aggregate COVID-19-related medical supplies demand from African countries, provide a list of priority products, oversee quality assurance, and facilitate distribution.

"We commit to providing market intelligence on where the manufacturers are, facilitating pooled procurement when financial resources are made available through this initiative, and distributing these products to respective African destinations," said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

Afreximbank, ECA and Africa CDC will also jointly advocate for the removal of trade tariffs and other restrictions on medical supplies in Africa in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.