Chad: 44 Suspected Boko Haram Jihadis Found Dead in Chad Prison

18 April 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Kristie Pladson

In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications.

A group of 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram were found dead in prison in Chad's capital city of N'Djamena on Saturday, the AFP news agency reported, citing police authorities.

The dead were among 58 suspected jihadis who were arrested during a recent operation against the Boko Haram carried out near Lake Chad, the country's chief prosecutor Yousssouf Tom said on national television.

"Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation," he said.

"On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell," Tom said.

Initial signs point to mass suicide

An investigation to determine how they died is underway, the prosecutor said. Autopsies had already been conducted on four bodies. Coroners suspect the prisoners ingested a "deadly substance" that induced heart and breathing complications.

The 58 suspects were scheduled to go before a criminal court on Thursday.

The recent operation near Lake Chad was carried out between March 31 and April 8 in response to a large-scale attack on an army base near the lake that left 100 soldiers dead. At least 52 soldiers and 1,000 jihadists were killed in the counter-operation.

Many Boko Haram fighters have hideouts in the area around Lake Chad, where they also have access to the neighboring countries of Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.

Since 2009, the jihadi group has fought to establish an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. The fighting has resulted in some 35,000 deaths and displacement for over 2 million people in the region in recent years.

Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.