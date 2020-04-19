Kenya: COVID-19 - How Miraa Traders Are Courting Death

Miraa transporters in Meru County are on the spot for smuggling people from counties where movement has been restricted, oblivious that they may be enabling the spread of coronavirus across regions.

The illicit movements were unearthed after a miraa driver sneaked in people from Mandera County, which has confirmed six Covid-19 cases, into Meru earlier this week.

Speaking at Nyambene forest where Njuri Ncheke elders conducted prayers on Saturday, Igembe Central Deputy County Commissioner Michael Kioni said the vice was becoming rampant among miraa transporters.

He said security officers have now intensified screening of miraa drivers and vehicles to ensure the illicit activity stops.

"On Friday, I flagged a miraa vehicle that was ferrying two women. We have discovered that the miraa vehicles are now a health hazard. We now want to know the miraa drivers leaving Meru and ensure no one else boards those vehicles on the way back," Mr Kioni said.

He called on traders to exercise extreme caution when handling and transporting the crop to avert spread of the disease.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, when imposing containment measures for Nairobi and coastal counties, declared miraa among agricultural produce whose movement will continue as normal.

Igembe Central MP Kubai Iringo is now urging miraa transporters not to abuse this privilege.

"Miraa traders should not abuse the opportunity given to transport their produce across the country. Anyone arrested should face the full force of the law and be barred from operating. This is a warning to the traders because they may spread the disease," Mr Iringo said.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi said the administration should introduce special permits for miraa drivers to ease monitoring of their activities.

"The driver should go through the DCC's office for a permit and report back after coming back. This will keep drivers in check," Mr Murungi said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also cited lorry drivers as irregularly ferrying passengers from counties where containment is in force.