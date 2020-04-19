South Africa: Coronavirus - Western Cape Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Now At 15

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Western Cape recorded two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The deceased are a 43-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. This brings the total of deaths in the province to 15.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde sent his deepest condolences to the man and women's loved ones.

"As of 17:00 on 17 April, the Western Cape has recorded 812 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection," he said.

"Four cases have been reassigned due to updates in address data. These include two cases in the Northern sub-district of the metro and one each in the Southern sub-district, Stellenbosch and Saldanha Bay municipality.

"The laboratories sometimes use patient addresses already on file at the time of testing, which are then corrected during the follow-up and contact tracing processes," said Winde.

While the notable increase of new infections reflected more testing being conducted in the province, it was clear from the data that transmission in communities was increasing, he said.

Of the 812 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, 500 were confirmed to be cases of local transmission.

"We all have a part to play in stopping the spread. The most important thing you can do, for your health and the health of your loved ones, is to stay at home.

"Abiding by the lockdown regulations is of utmost importance as it prevents the spread of the virus, ensures that our health systems are not overwhelmed and it protects the sick, the elderly and the vulnerable. In short, staying at home will save lives," Winde said.

"We have continued with the scale-up of the community screening process and have thus far conducted 62 509 screenings across the province. A total of 3 195 tests have also been conducted as part of this process.

"Screening and testing, in combination with the lockdown process, hygiene measures and social distancing are the best tools we have in the fight against the coronavirus."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.