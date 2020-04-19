South Africa: Five Arrested in KZN for Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested five people across the province on charges of robbery and being in possession of stolen property.

On Thursday, KwaMashu police arrested two suspects - aged 23 and 30 - shortly after a robbery. Two people were held up, in Ingome Road in C Section, by three armed men who forced them to hand over their cash and cellphones.

Police officers were given a description of the suspects and carried out an operation at a house in the area. During a search, officers found a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, five cellphones, a Bluetooth speaker, bags and knives. Two suspects were arrested

They have since been linked to another robbery which took place on 13 April 13, when the victim was robbed of this firearm, watch and cash in Malandela Road.

In another operation on Thursday, Durban Central and Metro police officers pulled over a taxi with two occupants. In a search of the taxi, police recovered an unlicenced firearm, TV set, duvet covers, a vehicle battery, as well as assorted clothing. Two suspects, aged 25 and 37, were arrested for being in illegal possession of a firearm and possession of suspected stolen property. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.

On Wednesday night, Umkomaas police officers were patrolling the Umnini areas when they noticed an abandoned house which had its lights on. A 39-year-old man was found in possession of an unlicenced revolver with seven rounds of ammunition. Suspected stolen goods such as cellphones, a TV set, speakers, a bicycle and other items were also recovered.

The man was placed under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also positively linked to a burglary committed on 27 December 2019, where a house was broken into and three bicycles and other items were stolen, police say.

