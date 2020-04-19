South Africa: Coronavirus - ANC Calls On Communist Party of China to Act Swiftly On Alleged Ill-Treatment of African Nationals

18 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The ANC has called on the Communist Party of China to act swiftly on allegations of ill-treatment of African nationals in the country.

The ANC has also called on China to decisively address the matter.

The chairperson of the ANC's international relations sub-committee, Lindiwe Zulu, said African nationals had apparently been forced to undergo testing, forced into quarantine for coronavirus, even if they had not travelled outside their areas, come into contact with infected persons, or showed any symptoms.

"The ANC calls on the Communist Party of China and its government to act expeditiously in launching an investigation into these alleged actions and take appropriate remedial measures, especially in Guangdong Province.

"The ANC considers the Communist Party of China as a friend and strategic political and economic partner, since China does not have a colonial history with Africa. The Africa-China relationship is characterised by mutual and collaborative efforts to advance real economic growth, industrial transformation and human development.

"As a continent, we continue to tackle various socio-economic ills that trouble our society, given our collective recognition that economic development is a necessary condition for the continent to achieve prosperity in its multiple dimensions," said Zulu.

The ANC voiced its appreciation for the prompt intervention by African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and for the ongoing engagement between the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing and Chinese authorities.

The negotiations are meant to ensure that Africans are treated with respect and dignity, like all other foreign nationals in China.

"The ANC further notes the reassurance by the Chinese government that it does not discriminate against African nationals. We urge the Chinese authorities to fast-track the investigation process so that appropriate action can be taken," said Zulu.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

