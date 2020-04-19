South Africa: COVID-19 in SA - Death Toll At 50 As Cases Rise to 2 783

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,
17 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Fifty people have now died of the coronavirus in South Africa, with 178 more confirmed infections, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Two new fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape, he confirmed.

According to Mkhize, positive cases have increased from 2 605 on Thursday to 2 783 on Friday, with 100 827 tests conducted.

Gauteng on Friday breached the 1 000 mark, with 1 018 confirmed cases, the Western Cape 717, KwaZulu-Natal 591, Eastern Cape 246, Free State 100, Limpopo 26, North West 24, Mpumalanga 23, Northern Cape 16, and 22 cases were unallocated.

Numbers released by Western Cape premier Alan Winde showed that 13 of South Africa's 50 deaths were recorded in the province, while 33 were being treated in hospital.

Of these, 16 were in the intensive care unit.

NOW READ | Most coronavirus patients who go on ventilators won't survive. Those who do can face long-term trauma

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

